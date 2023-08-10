Le Grand Courtâge Announces 2nd Annual Live Joyously Cocktail Competition with Chilled Magazine
Le Grand Courtâge is an independent female owned and managed French wine brand launched by American entrepreneur Tawnya Falkner
Mixologists and Bartenders to Compete for Best Uses of Sparkling Wine
With the rise of cocktail culture, consumers are starting to infuse bubbles more as they realize the versality and how sparkling wine can pair with a wide array of foods and occasions”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Grand Courtâge, a French sparkling wine company, announces the launch of its national Live Joyously Cocktail Competition in partnership with Chilled Magazine to highlight the versatility and balance that bubbles provide to cocktails.
— Tawnya Falkner, Proprietor, Le Grand Courtâge
The competition, now in its second year, is seeking mixologists and bartenders to conceive of a cocktail using Le Grand Courtâge’s Blanc de Blanc or Brut Rosé. The creations should embody the French spirit of Joie de Vivre and living joyously and reflect the brand’s intent of elevating and celebrating the every day.
The pop of the cork is the universal sound of happy, according to Tawnya Falkner, the proprietor of Le Grand Courtâge. She believes the combination of the effervescence and acidity in sparkling wine lend them to being enormously pairable for cuisine and cocktails as the bubbles both awaken and cleanse the palate (a.k.a. the scrubbing bubbles for the palate) and people realize the versatility from brunch to dessert.
“Consumers are starting to infuse bubbles more as they realize the versality and how sparkling wine can pair with a wide array of foods and occasions,” said Falkner. “With the rise of the cocktail culture, and a focus on craft spirits and elevated ingredients, we’ve moved past the simple mimosa with higher-end bubbles finally getting their due.”
Produced in Nuits St. Georges, Burgundy and sourced from multiple French wine regions, Le Grand Courtâge’s price point ($20) and high-scoring palate (90+ points) make it the perfect choice for cocktails. Its vegan-friendly bubbles were designed to be dry, crisp, light wines with baby bubbles and a lovely fruit-finish to create very balanced flavors. By capitalizing on the versatility of sparkling wines, Falkner has successfully developed award-winning French wines that are among the top selling French sparkling wine brands in the premium category.
“We are delighted to be working with Le Grand Courtâge again on this exciting competition,” said Jeff Greif, Publishing Director of Chilled Magazine. “We continue to see a trend in sparkling-infused cocktails and love the versatility with other spirits. We can’t wait to see what some of the country’s best bartenders come up with this year.”
The “Live Joyously” Cocktail Competition runs from August 15 to September 15. Seven prizes will be awarded, and the top Blanc and Rosé winners will each receive $2,000. Prize breakdowns are as follows:
Top Vote – Flavor, Visual, Name, Uniqueness
• 1st Place for both Blanc and Rosé (2) - $2000 (up to $4000 could be awarded to 1 person)
• 2nd place (1) - $1000
• 3rd place (1) - $500
Honorary Mentions
• Riff on a Classic - $300
• Fun & Unique - $300
• Easiest to Replicate (<4 ingredients) - $300
For full details and to enter please visit https://chilledmagazine.com/legrandcourtage-livejoyously/
About Le Grand Courtâge
Captivated by the romance of wine and the imagery of the French countryside, Tawnya Falkner gave up her career in architecture and real estate development in California and moved to Burgundy, armed with her vision to create an affordable everyday luxury that personifies the French spirit of the joie de vivre and celebrates life’s simple pleasures. Her independent, female-owned company signifies the courtship between French and American wine culture, grapes from different regions and the old and new world styles. Le Grand Courtâge is targeted primarily to female consumers with modern packaging and a lighter/sweeter flavor that appeals to American’s tastes.
