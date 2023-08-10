PHILIPPINES, August 10 - Press Release

August 10, 2023 Gatchalian envisions enhanced foundational skills, learner excellence in revised K to 10 curriculum Senator Win Gatchalian hopes to see improvements in the performance of the country's learners, especially when it comes to foundational skills like literacy and numeracy, with the launch of the revised K to 10 curriculum. The review of the K to 12 curriculum stemmed from subject overload, impeding learners' mastery of fundamental competencies. According to the Department of Education (DepEd), the revised curriculum will allocate more time for crucial subjects such as mathematics, science, reading, and values formation. "Ngayong inilunsad na ang bagong curriculum para sa mga mag-aaral ng K to 10, may pagkakataon tayong patatagin ang pundasyon ng kaalaman ng mga kabataan, lalo na pagdating sa pagbabasa, pagsusulat, at pagbibilang. Mahalagang hakbang ito upang matiyak na maihahatid natin sa bawat mag-aaral ang dekalidad na edukasyon," said Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. While the DepEd eyes the rollout of the revised curriculum for School Year 2024-2025, Gatchalian underscored the importance for teachers to receive enough training and preparation as early as the pilot stage. "I acknowledge the professionalism and training of our teachers, but we must also consider the timing of the new curriculum's release. Teachers need to get familiar with the new curriculum, internalize it, and prepare for it," said Gatchalian. He also emphasized that the Senate's basic education panel will continue to review the implementation of the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 or the K to 12 Law (Republic Act No. 10533), noting that other challenges persisting in the basic education sector should still be addressed. These challenges include the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE), which is being hounded by implementation woes. The Senate basic education panel will soon present its recommendation on the implementation of MTB-MLE. The DepEd is also currently reviewing the senior high school program. A task force has until May 2024 to present their outputs and recommendations. Gatchalian's solution to bridge gaps within the senior high school program is the Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367), which aims to rectify the discrepancy between senior high school graduates and the demands of the labor market. Gatchalian: Pundasyon sa kaalaman ng mga kabataan patitibayin ng revised K to 10 curriculum Kasunod ng paglulunsad ng revised K to 10 curriculum, inaasahan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pag-angat sa kakayahan o performance ng mga mag-aaral, lalo na pagdating sa foundational skills tulad ng literacy at numeracy. Matatandaang batay sa pagrepaso ng K to 12 curriculum, lumalabas na naging hadlang sa pagkatuto ng mga mag-aaral ang dami ng kailangan nilang pag-aralan. Ayon sa Department of Education (DepEd), maglalaan na ngayon ng mas maraming oras sa pagtuturo ng mathematics, science, pagbasa, at values formation. "Ngayong inilunsad na ang bagong curriculum para sa mga mag-aaral ng K to 10, may pagkakataon tayong patatagin ang pundasyon ng kaalaman ng mga kabataan, lalo na pagdating sa pagbabasa, pagsusulat, at pagbibilang. Mahalagang hakbang ito upang matiyak na maihahatid natin sa bawat mag-aaral ang dekalidad na edukasyon," ani Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Bagama't inaasahan ang pagpapatupad ng bagong curriculum sa School Year 2024-2025, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng sapat na paghahanda at pagsasanay para sa mga guro. "Bagama't propesyonal ang ating mga guro, kailangan natin silang bigyan ng sapat na panahon para sa pagsasanay nila sa bagong curriculum. Kailangan ng ating mga guro na maging pamilyar dito at paghandaan ang pagtuturo nito," pahayag ni Gatchalian Nanindigan din si Gatchalian na ipagpapatuloy ng Senado ang pagsusuri sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 o ang K to 12 Law (Republic Act No. 10533), lalo na't nananatili ang mga hamong kailangang tugunan. Kabilang sa mga hamong ito ang pagpapatupad ng Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE). Ayon kay Gatchalian, malapit nang magbigay ng rekomendasyon ang komite ukol sa pagpapatupad ng MTB-MLE. Kasalukuyan ding nirerepaso ng DepEd ang senior high school program. Ang kagawaran ay bumuo ng task force na nakatakdang magbigay ng kanilang rekomendasyon sa Mayo 2024. Upang tugunan ang mga hamong kinakaharap ng senior high school, inihain ni Gatchalian ang Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367) na layong solusyonan ang mismatch sa pagitan ng mga senior high school graduates at pangangailangan ng mga industriya.