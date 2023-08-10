Robo Advisory Market Explosive Growth Seen Ahead with Rising Demand |Betterment, Wealthfront, Acorns
HTF MI started a latest business research with the Global Robo Advisory Market Study Forecast till 2029. This Robo Advisory market report brings data for the estimated year 2023 and forecasted till 2029 in terms of both, value (USD Billion) and volume (MT) Market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Robo Advisory market. Additionally, to complement insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue, and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Betterment (United States), Wealthfront (United States), Acorns (United States), Vanguard Personal Advisor Services (United States), Schwab Intelligent Portfolios (United States), SigFig Wealth Management (United States), Nutmeg (United Kingdom), Moneyfarm (United Kingdom), Scalable Capital (Germany), Wealthsimple (Canada), Robinhood (United States), WiseBanyan (United States), Stash (United States), Ellevest (United States), N26 (Germany) etc.
Market Snapshot
The robo-advisory market refers to the financial services sector that offers automated, algorithm-driven investment and financial planning solutions to individuals and, in some cases, institutions. Robo-advisors use advanced software and algorithms to create and manage investment portfolios based on clients' risk tolerance, financial goals, and other relevant information. This technology-driven approach aims to provide cost-effective, accessible, and efficient investment management services compared to traditional human financial advisors.
The Global Robo Advisory market was valued at USD 7.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 129.5 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 32.5 % during 2023-2028.
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global Robo Advisory market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Pure Robo Advisors, Hybrid Robo Advisors, White-Label Robo Advisors, Others, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as Personal Investing, Financial Planning, Tax Optimization, Others. The Hybrid Robo Advisor segment accounted for highest market share in 2022 and is hence expected to be the next fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period.
The report covers information regarding competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global Robo Advisory market. Some of the players that are profiled in the study are Betterment (United States), Wealthfront (United States), Acorns (United States), Vanguard Personal Advisor Services (United States), Schwab Intelligent Portfolios (United States), SigFig Wealth Management (United States), Nutmeg (United Kingdom), Moneyfarm (United Kingdom), Scalable Capital (Germany), Wealthsimple (Canada), Robinhood (United States), WiseBanyan (United States), Stash (United States), Ellevest (United States), N26 (Germany) etc.
By Geography: North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, LATAM, Others
Qualitative Insights from Study
Robo Advisory Market Trends
• Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning
• Emergence of hybrid models combining automation and human expertise
• Growing emphasis on socially responsible investing and environmental, social, and ethical factors
Robo Advisory Market Drivers
• Demand for personalised and easily accessible investing solutions
• Technological advancements offer automation and scalability
• Cost savings over traditional financial advisors
Research Objective
• To define and describe the Robo Advisory segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
• To estimate and forecast the Robo Advisory by value in USD Billion.
• To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
• To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Robo Advisory and provide the competitive landscape.
• To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter’s five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Global Robo Advisory Market size market and estimate the market size for Manufacturers, Type and Regions.
The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Robo Advisory excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived based on weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Robo Advisory market and its sub segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand Robo Advisory market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, Japanese, German, North American, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
