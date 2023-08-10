Flash News: OKX Adjusted Position Tiers of Perpetual Swaps

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of August 10, 2023.

OKX Adjusted Position Tiers of Perpetual Swaps

In order to improve market liquidity and mitigate risks, OKX adjusted the position tiers of perpetual swaps for AGLD, CEL, GODS, LPT, ORDI, SHIB, STARL, SWEAT and YGG on August 7, 2023.

Specific adjustment details are as follows:

Contract Tier Max. amount

(Cont)

(Before) Max. amount

(Cont) (After) Maintenance

margin ratio Min. initial

margin ratio Max.

leverage AGLDUSDT

Perpetual











1 8,000 15,000 0.65 % 2.00 % 50 2 15,000 30,000 1.00 % 2.50 % 40 3 30,000 60,000 1.50 % 5.00 % 20 4 Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier CELUSDT

Perpetual











1 100 500 0.65 % 2.00 % 50 2 400 2,000 1.00 % 2.50 % 40 3 2,000 5,000 1.50 % 5.00 % 20 4 Increase by 2,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 5,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier GODSUSDT Perpetual











1 1,700 10,000 0.65 % 2.00 % 50 2 6,800 20,000 1.00 % 2.50 % 40 3 34,000 40,000 1.50 % 5.00 % 20 4 Increase by 34,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 40,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier LPTUSDT

Perpetual











1 1,500 8,000 0.65 % 2.00 % 50 2 7,000 35,000 1.00 % 2.50 % 40 3 20,000 100,000 1.50 % 5.00 % 20 4 Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 100,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier ORDIUSDT

Perpetual











1 5,000 15,000 0.50 % 1.33 % 75 2 15,000 30,000 0.75 % 2.00 % 50 3 30,000 60,000 1.00 % 2.50 % 40 4 Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier SHIBUSDT

Perpetual











1 2,500 5,000 0.65 % 2.00 % 50 2 5,000 10,000 1.00 % 2.50 % 40 3 15,000 20,000 1.50 % 5.00 % 20 4 Increase by 15,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 20,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier STARLUSDT Perpetual











1 1,500 8,000 0.65 % 2.00 % 50 2 6,000 30,000 1.00 % 2.50 % 40 3 30,000 60,000 1.50 % 5.00 % 20 4 Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 60,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier SWEATUSDT Perpetual











1 1,500 3,000 0.65 % 2.00 % 50 2 3,500 6,000 1.00 % 2.50 % 40 3 7,000 12,000 1.50 % 5.00 % 20 4 Increase by 7,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 12,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier YGGUSDT

Perpetual











1 4,000 20,000 0.65 % 2.00 % 50 2 10,000 50,000 1.00 % 2.50 % 40 3 50,000 250,000 1.50 % 5.00 % 20 4 Increase by 50,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 250,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier



