Driving Factors in the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market : A Comprehensive Analysis

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market by Application, Size, Mode of Locomotion, and Operation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global unmanned ground vehicle market was valued at $2.12 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.4%.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient UGVs. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in procurement and development of UGVs across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

By application, the UGV market is bifurcated into defense and commercial. The defense segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for UGVs, which are used for different operations in the defense sector.

Depending on size, the UGV market is segregated into small, medium, and heavy. The small segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for rotary small-sized UGVs that are deployed for numerous applications across the globe.

According to mode of locomotion, the UGV market is classified into tracked, wheeled, and legged. The tracked segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for tracked-type UGVs, which can move in difficult terrains.

On the basis of operation, the market is divided into teleoperated and automated. The teleoperated segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for teleoperated UGVs that can be controlled by the operating teams to accomplish various tasks in the commercial and defense applications across the globe.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID-19 impact on the unmanned ground vehicle market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of raw material items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important components for manufacturing UGV components.

Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced UGV manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of advanced UGVs across the globe.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

According to application, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By size, the heavy segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on mode of locomotion, the legged segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of operation, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading players in the global unmanned ground vehicle market discussed in the research include Autonomous Solutions Inc. (ASI), Armtrac Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, DOK-ING Ltd., GESAR INC., ICOR Technology, Horiba Mira Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC., and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

