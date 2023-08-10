NeurAxis Highlights Current Commercial Insurance Coverage with BCBS Massachusetts, BCBS South Carolina, BCBS Nebraska, and Quartz Wisconsin

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies that address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today highlighted current commercial insurance coverage policies for its IB-Stim™ therapy, with a total of 4.75 million lives covered, including:



Blue Cross Blue Shield (“BCBS”) Massachusetts, which covers approximately 3 million lives;

BCBS South Carolina, which covers approximately 750,000 lives;

BCBS Nebraska, which covers approximately 700,000 lives; and

Quartz Wisconsin, which covers approximately 300,000 lives.

Brian Carrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeurAxis, said, “Our 4.75 million lives covered today is foundational, as we seek to actively scale up our operations in states that have broad BCBS coverage of our target patients, physicians and hospitals.” Mr. Carrico continued, “To further expand coverage, we launched an internal prior authorization team in an attempt to remove barriers for certain children’s hospitals who do not have the time to do prior authorizations for patients in need of IB-Stim. We are also actively leveraging publications to expand coverage with a goal to drive support of IB-Stim as the standard of care.”

“There is a large unmet need for our target indications, with an approximately $9 billion addressable market in pediatrics and approximately $21 billion in adults. We look forward to continuing to focus on growing our body of clinical evidence to accelerate the adoption of our IB-Stim therapy,” Mr. Carrico concludes.

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive the adoption of its IB-Stim™ therapy, which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim™ is FDA-cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adolescents 11-18 years old. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit http://neuraxis.com/.

