North America Tissue Diagnostics Market Worth $2.96 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

North America Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product Type (Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Instruments [Slide Stainer, Scanner]), Technology (Digital Pathology, IHC, ISH, H&E Staining), Cancer Type (Breast, NSCLC, Colorectal, Prostate), and End User - Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “ North America Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product Type (Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Instruments [Slide Stainer, Scanner]), Technology (Digital Pathology, IHC, ISH, H&E Staining), Cancer Type (Breast, NSCLC, Colorectal, Prostate), and End User - Forecast to 2030”, published by Meticulous Research®, North America Tissue Diagnostics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to reach $2.96 billion by 2030.

The report offers a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the product portfolio offerings, geographic presence, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in the industry over the years (2020–2023). The key players profiled in the North America tissue diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.K.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), BIO SB Inc.(U.S.), Bio-Genex Laboratories (U.S.), HOLOGIC, INC. (U.S.), and Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan). The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry in the last three to four years. The North America tissue diagnostics market has witnessed several strategic developments in the past few years.

The growing number of cancer cases, rising healthcare expenditures, advanced infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, recommendations/guidelines and programs for cancer screening and government initiatives for cancer research are the key factors driving the growth of the tissue diagnostics market in North America. In addition, the inclination towards personalized healthcare, growing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, and adoption of digital pathology & automation in tissue diagnostics are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

Adoption of Digital Pathology & Automation Creates Opportunity in the North America Tissue Diagnostics Market

Automated tissue diagnostics are gaining acceptance due to the improved technical performance of assays, which reduces reagent costs and assay time. The need to manage large volumes of data and the shortage of skilled pathologists drive the demand for automated tissue diagnostic systems. Innovation has led to the development of automated staining equipment and novel platforms such as digital immunohistochemistry (IHC). Apart from this, advanced laboratory information systems (LIS) are also gaining momentum in tissue diagnostics.

Many diagnostics manufacturers are focused on launching automated platforms to improve laboratory efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and provide pathologists with advanced diagnostic systems. For instance, In January 2021, BioCare Medical, LLC (U.S.) launched the fully automated slide staining platform ‘ONCORE Pro’ for immunohistochemistry and in-situ hybridization applications in oncology. ONCORE Pro fully automates the staining process using advanced online antigen retrieval technology, pre-optimized reagents, and ready-to-use antibodies to enhance laboratory workflows, increase efficiency, and reduce processing time. This system enables laboratory technicians to load any slides in any combination, with any reagent, at any time. Further, laboratories that adopt digital pathology provide faster and more accurate cancer diagnoses. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and the growing digitization of pathology aid in accurately detecting, classifying, and predicting patients with cancer. Hence, the growing adoption of digital pathology drives the demand for automated diagnostic solutions and creates opportunities for market growth.

The North America tissue diagnostics market is segmented by product type [Consumables {kits & reagents, and antibodies}, Instruments}, technique {immunohistochemistry (IHC), in-situ hybridization (ISH), digital pathology, H&E and special staining, molecular diagnostics, and other techniques}, application {breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal & gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, lymphoma, and other applications}, end user {hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, and contract research organizations}], and country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the country level.

Among all the product types studied in the report, the consumables segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment’s growth contributes to the high availability of ready-to-use reagents to eliminate the risk of tissue damage, increasing preference for reagents & kits to detect infectious diseases, and several launches of antibodies due to high demand for cancer research. For instance, in December 2021, BioGenex (U.S.) launched three new primary immunohistochemistry (IHC) antibodies for cancer diagnosis, namely CD8A, CD56, and CD163.

Among all the techniques studied in the report, in 2023, the immunohistochemistry (IHC) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America tissue diagnostics market. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) combines anatomical, immunological, and biochemical techniques. The applications of IHC are applicable in various non-neoplastic conditions and diseases where IHC is used as a primary tool. Since IHC provides results through specific antigen-antibody reactions, the preference for IHC has increased compared to the special staining techniques that can only identify a specific and limited number of enzymes, proteins, and tissue structures.

Among all the applications studied in the report, the prostate cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer in men. The number of prostate cancer cases is expected to increase from 2.39 million in 2020 to 2.95 million in 2040. According to the International Agency for Research, the mortality rate is expected to increase from 37,192 cases in 2020 to 68,233 in 2040. Thus, the rising prevalence of prostate cancer in men in North America drives the segment’s growth.

Among all the end users studied in the report, in 2023, the hospitals & diagnostics laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America tissue diagnostics market. The high patient flow in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, the high prevalence of cancer, the increasing healthcare expenditure, the improvements in healthcare infrastructure in the region, and the high demand for advanced technologies drive the largest share of this segment.

Among all the countries studied in the report, in 2023, the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the North America tissue diagnostics market. The rising prevalence of various infectious diseases, rising awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, growing adoption of advanced innovative diagnostic products, and increasing funding activities coupled with novel advanced development diagnostic technologies are the factors driving the largest market share of the North America tissue diagnostics market.

Scope of the Report:

North America Tissue Diagnostics Market Assessment—by Product Type

Consumables Kits & Reagents Antibodies

Instruments Slide Staining Systems Tissue Microarrays Slide Scanners Tissue Processors Other Instruments



(Other instruments comprise embedding systems, PCR, and NGS systems).

North America Tissue Diagnostics Market Assessment—by Technique

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In-situ hybridization (ISH)

Digital Pathology

H&E and Special Staining

Molecular Diagnostics

Other Techniques

(Other techniques comprise flow cytometry, ELISA, image cytometry, and electron microscopy).

North America Tissue Diagnostics Market Assessment—by Application

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal & Gastrointestinal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lymphoma

Other Applications

(Other applications include cervical, skin, and lip & oral cavity cancers).

North America Tissue Diagnostics Market Assessment—by End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

North America Tissue Diagnostics Market Assessment—by Country

U.S.

Canada





