Round Table Pizza Strengthens California Footprint with Three New Locations

Beloved Pizza Chain Deepens Roots in Home State

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconic pizza chain, Round Table Pizza, has officially opened three new franchised locations in its home state of California. Located in San Luis Obispo, El Centro and Norco, these mark over 340 restaurants in the state since the opening of the very first Round Table Pizza location in Menlo Park nearly 65 years ago in 1959.

Since its founding, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend, and gold-standard ingredients topped to the edge. Customers can enjoy the chain’s proprietary handmade pizzas, salads, baked-to-perfection Garlic Parmesan Twists, classic and boneless wings, and more.

“California is our DNA, so it is meaningful to see our growth continue in a state that has championed our brand for nearly 65 years,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “Whether you are looking for a quality pizza to be delivered, or the perfect spot to have a family dinner after a game, we’ll make you feel like royalty at Round Table Pizza.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family, and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

