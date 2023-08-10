Accruent Recognizes Its Top Performing Channel Partners at the 2023 Synergy Partner Conference

Nashville, TN, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, a leading provider of workplace and asset management solutions, hosted its highly anticipated annual Synergy partner conference, an event that brings together industry leaders and partners to celebrate innovation, success, and collaboration. The partner conference, held on August 9th, was also an opportunity to recognize and honor exceptional partners that have demonstrated outstanding achievements during the prior year.

This year’s conference was unique in that it was combined with Accruent’s annual customer conference – Insights Nashville 2023 – on August 7th and 8th. Insights 2023 Nashville hosted more than 500 professionals from a broad range of industries with the opportunity to gain product knowledge, share best practices and network with their peers.

During the Synergy conference, three prestigious awards recognizing the performance of Accruent’s top Channel Partners in the Americas for 2022 were presented.

The Partner of the Year Award is awarded to an Accruent partner that demonstrates consistent success, remarkable growth, and an unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations. The award went to Illinois-based Hagerman & Company, a long-time partner that has significantly contributed to the mutual success of both Accruent and its customers.

The Customer Success Award is presented to a partner demonstrating a customer-centric approach that enables their clients to extract the utmost benefits of Accruent’s comprehensive suite of solutions. The Kinsmen Group received the award largely due to their unique Kinsmen Methodology. This approach helps the company provide analysis, guidance, and honest opinions and recommendations to allow customers to get the most out of Accruent’s products.

Finally, the Most Innovative Partner Award is given to a partner that demonstrates an unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries and inspiring progress in the industry. The award went to MC Global for its continuous pursuit of innovative solutions, groundbreaking ideas, and role in driving exceptional business outcomes.

“We are grateful for all our partners' pivotal contribution in bringing our vision of unifying the built environment to fruition,” said Pete Mansel, Chief Sales Officer, Accruent. “They are a key part of our strategic plan and will continue to enhance the value of our intelligent solutions for customers across the globe. We are proud to have this year’s winners as part of our partner ecosystem and look forward to our continued success together.”

ABOUT ACCRUENT

Accruent (www.Accruent.com) Accruent is the world’s leading provider of software for unifying the built environment, with solutions spanning workplace management, asset management, and physical and digital applications. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With headquarters in Austin, TX, and Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Accruent serves 5,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries worldwide. For more information, go to www.accruent.com.

Attachment

Stephanie Leontis Accruent LLC stephanie.leontis@accruent.com