TiiCKER Hires Jonathan Rabovsky as Vice President of Sales and Shareholder Engagement

High-tech Veteran to Focus on Securing New Public Company Partners, Development of Unique Shareholder Rewards Programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiiCKER, the world’s first verified shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, today announced the hiring of Jonathan “JJ” Rabovsky as vice president of sales and shareholder engagement.

With experience spanning nearly a decade in sales and sales strategy, Rabovsky’s responsibilities will include growing TiiCKER’s client roster while driving innovative, effective shareholder rewards programs for the company’s publicly traded clients. His track record includes a demonstrated ability to secure and foster long-lasting client partnerships for high-tech startups and other rapidly growing enterprises.

“Retail traders want to feel like an owner, and what better way to achieve this than receiving company products and loyalty perks, while taking part in the growth story of a stock,” said Rabovsky. "I’m looking forward to supporting TiiCKER’s pursuit of public company partners and creating programs that excite retail shareholders.”

Prior to joining TiiCKER, Rabovsky served as vice president of sales for consulting firm nVisium, playing a pivotal role in the company’s growth and ultimate acquisition by NetSPI. He has held additional sales and business development roles throughout his career, at companies such as WeddingWire. Rabovsky holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland.

“We welcome JJ to the TiiCKER family and are excited about the positive impact we know he’ll bring to our pace of growth and each unique shareholder engagement program,” said Sarah Smith, chief growth officer. “JJ’s insight and experience will be invaluable assets as we continue to execute our aggressive expansion plans for the remainder of 2023.”

Following completion of the company’s $5 million seed investment round in April, the company has focused on adding top-flight talent and extending its technical leadership. Rabovsky’s recruitment extends those efforts, which also included recent additions to its marketing and technology teams. The company’s technical leadership has resulted in approximately $700 million in connected assets among registered users and a recent ranking as one of MarTech Outlook’s Top 10 Startups of 2023.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, custom articles and content, and TiiCKERPerks from its marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable shareholder loyalty programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was awarded by MarTech Outlook as a Top MarTech Startup in 2023.

Media Contact

Megan Bowman

mbowman@lambert.com