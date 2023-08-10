Navigating the Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market : Trends and Insights

Airport Baggage Handling System Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market by Airport Class, Service, Type, and Technology: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global airport baggage handling systems market was valued at $8,504.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $14,509.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, the U.S. dominated the North America market, and UK led the overall market in Europe. On the other hand, in the Asia-Pacific region, China dominates the market.

Class A airports segment to lead through 2025 in terms of revenue

Class A airports segment generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2017, owing to the high preference for this class. This segment would maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, Class B airports segment would register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in the number of domestic airports. The Class C airports segment is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Assisted service segment to dominate through 2025

Assisted service segment accounted for the highest share, i.e. nearly 90% of the total revenue in 2017, as it is a globally adopted method of assist passengers, especially non-frequent flyers. This segment would continue to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. However, the self-service segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025 due to high efficiency, less waiting time, and large number of self-service counters.

Conveyors segment to remain dominant by 2025

Conveyors segment contributed more than two-thirds share of the total revenue in 2017, as it is the most commonly used traditional method of carrying baggage of various sizes and shapes. This segment would maintain its lead by 2025. However, destination coded vehicles segment would contribute the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to higher accuracy and lower baggage mishandling cases as compared to conveyors.

Barcode segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Barcode segment contributed more than three-fourths share of the total revenue in 2017, owing to their widespread implementation worldwide. This segment would continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, RFID technology segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to its high baggage tracking accuracy and technological advancements in this technology.

North America to maintain its dominant position by 2025

North America accounted for more than one-third share of the total revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2025. This is due to the large number of airports in the region and modernization of existing airports. However, LAMEA region would grow the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in developments and modernization of airports.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

Based on airport class, the class A segment led the global airport baggage handling systems market in 2017. However, the class B segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America held a major market share in 2017.

By technology, the barcode segment dominated the global airport baggage handling systems market in 2017.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR in the near future.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Siemens AG, Beumer Group, G&S Airport Conveyor, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Pteris Global Limited, Fives Group, Grenzebach Group, Logplan LLC, and Glidepath Group. These market players have adopted several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

