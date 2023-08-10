Meeting with management and specialists of "Rogun" HPP and activists of Rogun city

TAJIKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, in Rogun, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, after getting acquainted with the progress of construction works at the Rogun hydroelectric power plant, met with the management, specialists of the plant and activists of the city.

First, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, thanked all the employees of the hydroelectric power plant and representatives of foreign companies for their round-the-clock hard work to promote the present and tomorrow of Tajikistan and achieve the energy independence of the country.

It was emphasized that since the beginning of the operation of the first two units functioning under low pressure of the constructed reservoir, more than 6.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity worth more than 1.5 billion somoni have already been generated and transferred to the unified energy system of the country.

In this regard, the head of state once again reminded that in order to ensure stable and sustainable development of the national economy, to meet the ever-growing needs of the country's industrial sectors and the population in the electric power industry, one of the main and even vital needs is to increase electricity production.

“It is very important to intensify the process of construction work at the Rogun HPP, to complete the stages of raising the level of the dam, to put the next units into operation on time and in compliance with international standards,”- the head of state noted.

Today, 14,164 workers and engineering and technical personnel work at the hydroelectric power plant facilities.

The number of machines and mechanisms used in construction is increasing every year due to the acquisition of powerful modern machines and mechanisms, and has now been brought to 3443.

President Emomali Rahmon stressed that it is necessary and mandatory to organize and ensure technical and technological control at the Rogun facility at the international level, which consists of a complex of underground structures and the highest hydraulic dam in the world.

The head of state recalled that, since Rogun is being built for centuries and for the people of Tajikistan and the region, the high quality of construction and installation work should be given priority.

During his speech, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon set specific tasks for the ministries and government agencies, the Supervisory Board of the Rogun HPP Joint-Stock Company and other structures to complete construction work within the approved timeframe and commission the next units.

The head of state expressed confidence: “In the near future, we will make our dear country even more prosperous and flourishing, the patriotic efforts of each of you will be written in golden letters in the history annals of the newest statehood of Tajikistan.”

Here, after the completion of the speech of the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, Khairullo Safarzoda, General Director of the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Plant Open Joint Stock Company, Khujamurod Azimov, Director of the Nurek Experimental Mechanical Plant, Ikbol Safarov, General Director of the Tajikhydroelectromontazh Open Joint Stock Company, Nurali Arabzoda, Executive Director of the Center for the Implementation of Road Reconstruction Projects and Kokhir Rasulzoda - Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan reported on the progress of construction work, construction quality control, construction of the dam, the status of the implementation of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant construction project and other issues related to the Rogun HPP.