Arizona Dental Association Expands Its iCoreConnect Endorsement Offerings for the Association's 2,000+ Members

OCOEE, FL, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) (“iCore”, or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced the Arizona Dental Association Perks Partners Program’s (or AzDA Perks) endorsement of iCoreVerify and iCoreExchange. The addition of iCoreVerify, an automated insurance verification software, and iCoreExchange, a cloud-based HIPAA-compliant email, brings the total number of endorsed products to three following its first endorsement of iCoreRx ePrescription software in 2020.

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, commented, “AzDA’s endorsement of additional iCoreConnect solutions is a testament to the value our technology delivers to our medical and dental partners. Dental practices are struggling with ongoing labor shortages and increasing operational costs; iCoreVerify and iCoreExchange address these challenges by providing streamlined solutions which drive workflow efficiencies and reduce costs.”

As with most of our solutions we can connect and integrate with the majority of practice management software currently in the market, including server-based software allowing access and integration in the cloud.

Tyler Kubicek, AzDA Exhibit and Sales Coordinator, stated, “AzDA Perks chose to endorse iCoreVerify and iCoreExchange because of the significant benefits these products will bring to our member dentists and their practices. The use of iCoreVerify will allow AzDA members to complete insurance verifications for up to 80% of their patients with increased speed and efficiency, saving an average of 20 staff hours each week. iCoreExchange offers our members an effective way to share patient information and sensitive data seamlessly, with full HIPAA compliance.”

iCoreVerify. Cloud-based automated insurance verifications:

● Automatic verification of insurance eligibility and benefits for every patient on the schedule one week in advance of their appointment

● Identifies typos and missing information that need correcting which means fewer denials

● Cloud based and accessible 24-hours per day

● Redeploy labor for improved patient care and revenue generating activities

iCoreExchange. Cloud based HIPAA compliant email and referral exchange:

● iCoreExchange private network eliminates spam, phishing and malware

● Communicate with Doctors and Patients whether they are in or out of the network

● iCoreExchange meets or exceeds the Security and Administrative safeguards required by HIPAA when transmitting Protected Health Information

● Overcomes the inability to transmit large file size attachments using commercial email

● Access from any internet connected device anywhere in the world

● Grow your referral base with access to a nationwide referral network

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

About Arizona Dental Association (AzDA)

AzDA’s mission is to provide leadership, resources and advocacy to ensure the success of our members and the promotion of oral health. It has been the voice of dentistry in Arizona since 1909. AzDA’s vision is a strong, successful, quality dental profession in Arizona. They are the trusted resource for the media, the general public and Arizona dental professionals for all matters related to dentistry and oral health.

