Workhorse Encourages Stockholders to Vote FOR Long-term Growth and Stockholder Value Creation

Encourages Stockholders to Follow ISS and Glass Lewis’ Recommendations to vote “FOR” Proposal to Increase Workhorse’s Authorized Shares

CINCINNATI, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero emission commercial vehicles, today mailed an infographic to shareholders that can be found at www.VoteWKHS.com ahead of the upcoming Special Meeting on August 28, 2023.



The Company issued the following statement:

We are executing a clear strategy to stabilize, fix and ultimately grow Workhorse, and our earnings report this week demonstrated the important progress we are making.

That said, we need to raise additional financing and to do so, we need our stockholders to vote FOR the proposal to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock. Our objective is to issue the shares we need to so we can fund the Company’s operations; specifically, working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures.

We encourage our stockholders to follow the recommendations of leading independent proxy advisors ISS and Glass Lewis, who both recommend that stockholders vote “FOR” the proposal.

With your vote FOR, we can build a bridge to long-term growth and stockholder value creation, as we continue advancing our commercial EV roadmap, growing our Aero business and investing in our facilities and other initiatives.

VOTE TODAY TO HELP WORKHORSE INVEST AND EXECUTE ON ITS GROWTH STRATEGIES

The Special Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 28, 2023. Workhorse stockholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2023 (the “Record Date”), are entitled to vote at or in advance of the special meeting.

Holders of a majority of ALL our shares of common stock are required to vote in favor of this proposal for it to be approved. Because of this, it is imperative that every stockholder who wants Workhorse to be able to achieve the goals described above vote their shares FOR the proposal today.

Please follow the instructions shown on the proxy card or voting instruction form to vote your shares today. You can vote online or by phone until 11:59 P.M. ET on August 27, 2023. Or you can sign and mail in your proxy card.

Stockholders who have questions or need assistance voting your shares, please contact Morrow Sodali, Workhorse’s proxy solicitor:

Phone: 800-607-0088

wkhs.info@investor.morrowsodali.com

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground and air-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks and drones. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Workhorse Group Inc. (the “Company”), including statements relating to the amendment of our Articles of Incorporation in Nevada and its potential impact on the Company’s ability to obtain financing, build its offerings of commercial electrical vehicles, expand its aerospace business, and capture additional avenues for growth. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in voting and the actual vote counts on the day of the annual meeting; the availability of and need for capital; and the factors, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company’s business described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 1, 2023, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2023. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

WKHS@gateway-grp.com