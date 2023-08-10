Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Announces Partnership with AATAC To Expand Product Distribution in C-Stores across North America

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) has recently announced a partnership with the Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC) to expand its distribution network and increase sales and brand recognition. The partnership will focus on Golden Grail Beverages' emerging healthy functional beverage categories, including energy drinks, flavored water, and sparkling flavored water.



The partnership with AATAC, representing over 50,000 retailers in over 80,000 locations, will significantly enhance Golden Grail Beverages' geographical reach and diversify the retail outlets where its products can be purchased. Golden Grail Beverages currently distributes its products, such as Spider Energy Drink, Sway Energy Drink, Cause Water, and KOZ Water, in various retail locations in the US as well as through Amazon.

This expansion will particularly focus on C-stores across North America, including well-known chains such as BP, 76, Sunoco, Gulf, Chevron, Shell, Marathon, Arco, Circle K, and more. With the current number of C-stores in the country standing at a little over 152,000, this agreement will ensure that Golden Grail Beverages reaches more Americans daily than grocery, drugstore, dollar stores, and big box stores combined.

In addition to this strategic partnership, Golden Grail Beverages has seen significant brand growth in Spider Energy drinks through its affiliation with NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis. This collaboration has increased the visibility of Spider Energy drinks and connected them with the passionate and dedicated NASCAR fan base. The Spider Energy partnership with Ellis has driven brand recognition and fostered a strong connection with consumers.

Russ Kaffenberger, Chief Revenue Officer at Golden Grail Beverages, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership, "The partnership agreement with AATAC expands Golden Grail Beverages’ brands availability to a wider consumer base. AATAC's expertise in the convenience store industry helps reach new markets and increase brand exposure. This agreement aligns with Golden Grail Beverages' strategic growth plans, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its product portfolio."

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY), www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com, is a fast-growing company focused on driving innovation, promoting growth, and managing a diverse beverage portfolio with responsible investment. We target brands with a proven sales history, robust retail presence, loyal consumer base, and strong value propositions. Our growing portfolio includes brands within emerging and expanding beverage categories, such as Spider Energy Drink, Sway Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water, KOZ Water, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD. We are dedicated to eco-friendly practices and replacing plastic with more sustainable alternatives to reduce plastic pollution. Golden Grail pledges to do our part to create a sustainable future while maintaining an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

