In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market is Expected to Reach $18.6 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the In Vitro Toxicology Testing industry is poised to undergo a transformative evolution, driven by advancements in cellular and molecular biology, automation technologies, and computational modeling. This paradigm shift will significantly reduce the reliance on traditional animal testing methods, offering more accurate, efficient, and cost-effective alternatives for assessing the safety and potential risks of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and consumer products. The integration of cutting-edge techniques such as organ-on-a-chip systems, 3D cell cultures, and high-throughput screening platforms will enable researchers to mimic complex physiological environments and provide insights into human-specific responses. Moreover, the marriage of in vitro methods with AI-driven predictive models will enhance the precision and speed of toxicity assessments, revolutionizing regulatory approvals and enhancing public health protection. This transformation represents a pivotal stride towards a future where ethical, scientifically robust, and human-relevant approaches drive the evaluation of substance safety.

In Vitro Toxicology Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $11.2 Billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $18.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing focus of the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries on using in vitro methods for product testing along with the improving in silico methods for predictive toxicology studies are also expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market.

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $11.2 Billion Estimated Value by 2027 $18.6 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% Market Size Available for 2019–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Technology, Toxicity Endpoint & Test, Industry, Method, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing focus on drug discovery and personalized medicine using in vitro methods Key Market Drivers Public opposition to animal testing

In Vitro Toxicology Testing market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US)

Catalent Inc. (US)

Evotec (UK)

SGS S.A. (Switzerland)

BioRad Laboratories QIAGEN (Germany)

Promega Corporation (US)

Gentronix Limited (UK)

BioIVT (US)

MB Research Laboratories (US)

Creative Biolabs (US)

GVK Biosciences Private Limited (India)

Shanghai Medicon Inc (China)

Creative Biorray (US)

Insphero (Switzerland)

and Among Others

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market, by Product & Service

Consumables

Assays

Bacterial Toxicity Assays

Enzyme Toxicity Assays

Cell-based Elisa & Western Blots

Receptor-binding Assays

Tissue Culture Assays

Other Assays

Equipment

Software

Services

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market, by Method

Cellular Assays

Biochemical Assays

In Silico Models

Ex Vivo Models

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market, by Toxicity Endpoint & Test

ADME

Skin Irritation, Corrosion, & Sensitization

Genotoxicity Testing

Cytotoxicity Testing

Ocular Toxicity

Organ Toxicity

Phototoxicity Testing

Dermal Toxicity

Other Toxicity Endpoints & Tests

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market, by Industry

Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals

Cosmetic & Household Products

Food

Chemicals

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market, by Technology

Cell Culture Technologies

High-throughput Technologies

Toxicogenomics

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the In Vitro Toxicology Testing market include:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Drive demand for in vitro testing to ensure product safety and efficacy, aiding in drug development and regulatory compliance.

Regulatory Agencies: Set guidelines and standards for in vitro testing, ensuring public health and safety by evaluating the accuracy and reliability of these methods.

Research Institutions: Contribute to the advancement of in vitro testing techniques, validation studies, and the development of innovative approaches.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs): Provide specialized services for in vitro testing on behalf of companies, offering expertise and resources.

Technology Providers: Develop and supply equipment, reagents, and software necessary for conducting in vitro tests, supporting the infrastructure of the industry.

Advocacy Groups: Promote ethical and sustainable testing practices, advocate for the reduction of animal testing, and raise awareness about the importance of in vitro methods.

Consumers: Benefit from safer and more accurately tested products, driven by improved in vitro testing practices, ensuring their well-being and trust in products.

Academic Institutions: Contribute to research, education, and training in the field of in vitro toxicology, fostering a skilled workforce and driving innovation.

Government Bodies: Establish regulations, funding, and policies that influence the adoption and advancement of in vitro testing methods.

Environmental and Public Health Organizations: Monitor the impact of chemicals and products on the environment and public health, supporting the need for accurate toxicity assessments.

Investors and Financial Institutions: Provide funding and resources to companies and organizations involved in in vitro toxicology research and development, driving innovation and market growth.

Professional Associations: Facilitate networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among professionals in the in vitro toxicology field, promoting best practices and standards.

These stakeholders collectively shape the landscape of in vitro toxicology testing, contributing to its growth, adoption, and ethical practice.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings acquired AtlantiCare diagnostic clinical laboratory services.

In September 2021, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Acquired Myriad Autoimmune’s Vectra Testing Business, autoimmune business unit, including the Vectra rheumatoid arthritis (RA) assay.

In August 2020, Merck KGaA acquired BSSN Software, a German laboratory informatics company, for ease of data integration, collaboration, analysis, and long-term archiving in laboratories.

In April 2019, Charles River Laboratories acquired Citoxlab, a non-clinical CRO, for USD 494 million (EUR 448 million).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market:

Which are the top industry players in the global in vitro toxicology testing market?

The top market players in vitro toxicology testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), General electric company (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Evotec (UK), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), QIAGEN (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Gentronix Limited (UK), BioIVT (US), and MB Research Laboratories (US).

What are the top trends in the global in vitro toxicology testing market?

Opportunities in the global in vitro toxicology testing market:

Technological Advancement

Opposition to animal testing

Which global in vitro toxicology testing technologies have been included in this report?

This reports the following main segments:

Cell Culture Technologies

High-Throughput Technologies

Toxicogenomics

Which geographical region is dominating in the global in vitro toxicology testing market?

The global in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the high adoption of in vitro toxicology testing assays and services in the cosmetics and chemical industries after the ban on animal testing in the region. North America accounted for the second-largest market share.

Which is the leading global in vitro toxicology testing method?

The cellular assays segment accounted for the largest market share. However, the silicon model is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of computer-aided models for toxicological research by integrating modern computing with molecular biology. These models allow for rapid screening of compounds, ligands, or test samples and help reduce the number of samples to be finally tested.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the In Vitro Toxicology Testing market based on Component, Software &Services, Application, End User & Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the In Vitro Toxicology Testing market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends)

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the In Vitro Toxicology Testing market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the In Vitro Toxicology Testing market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia and the RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players in the In Vitro Toxicology Testing market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the In Vitro Toxicology Testing market , such as product launches, agreements, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

