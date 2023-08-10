Microbot Medical Strengthens Its Position Among US Interventional Radiologists by Appointing Professor Francois H. Cornelis to Its Scientific Advisory Board

Professor Francois H. Cornelis is a world renown neuro interventional radiologist who specializes in minimally invasive image-guided therapies

HINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), the developer of the LIBERTY® Robotic Surgical System, the first single-use endovascular robotic system, today announces the expansion of its global team of experts supporting the Company as scientific advisory board members ("SAB"), with Francois H. Cornelis, MD, PhD joining Microbot's SAB.



Professor Cornelis is an interventional radiologist who specializes in neuro interventions and image-guided minimally invasive therapies that allow for pain palliation and tumor control in the bones and spine. Professor Cornelis uses a variety of technologies to treat tumors and cancer-related pain, such as radiofrequency and microwave energy, cryotherapy, focused ultrasound, and electroporation, as well as image-guided modalities, including navigation software, MRI, robotics, and PET-CT-guided procedures. He is pursuing research, mainly into intra-arterial therapies for brain tumors and in the fields of mentoplasty, osteoplasty, and fixation - which help reinforce bones to reduce pain.

Professor Cornelis received his MD in 2003 and completed his radiology training and his fellowship in 2008 and 2010, respectively, at the University of Bordeaux in France. He stayed on the faculty, with appointments in Radiology at the Bergonié Institute (2010) and the University of Bordeaux (2012). He was appointed as a tenured professor of radiology in France in 2017 and served as Chief of the Department of Interventional Radiology and Oncology at the Sorbonne University in Paris before heading to New York.

“The support and endorsement of a global leader such as Professor Cornelis is a vote of confidence and a great honor for the company. Professor Cornelis joins a team of global leaders in their fields that are already serving as members of our SAB,” said Dr. Eyal Morag, Chief Medical Officer of Microbot Medical. “The significant contributions of our SAB members to the company, including their participation in our pre-clinical studies, is expected to greatly support our forthcoming plans, including clinical trials and collaborations with leading medical centers worldwide.”

