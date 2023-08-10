Soft Starter Market expected to reach a market value of US$2.6 billion by 2028
The global soft starters market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46%, reaching US$2.619 billion in 2028 from US$1.805 billion in 2021.
A major factor driving the global soft starter market growth is their wide adoption in HVAC and water treatment systems.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global soft starters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$2.619 billion by 2028. The prime factor driving the global soft starter Market growth is their wide adoption in HVAC and water treatment systems.
The global soft starter market, a dynamic area within the industrial and commercial sectors, is critical in optimizing the operations of motor-driven equipment. Soft starters allow for gentle motor acceleration and deceleration, decreasing mechanical stress and power demand. Soft starters are in high demand as enterprises prioritize energy efficiency and equipment protection. The capacity to improve operational performance, increase equipment lifespan, and contribute to sustainable energy usage drives the growth of this industry, making them an essential component of current industrial processes.
The global soft starter market is poised for tremendous development as a result of a number of compelling factors. The rise of industrial automation across several industries needs accurate management of motor-driven equipment. Soft starters allow for gentle acceleration and deceleration, decreasing stress on mechanical and electrical components. This critical benefit increases equipment longevity while lowering maintenance costs and downtime. Rigorous energy efficiency laws enforced by governments and environmental organizations throughout the world are causing enterprises to implement energy-saving technologies. Soft starters reduce inrush currents during motor startup, resulting in less energy consumption and lower operational expenses. This fits with corporations' rising emphasis on sustainability, and increasing demand for these devices.
Soft starters are becoming more popular as the demand for motor control solutions grows. These devices improve control while reducing wear and tear on motors, gears, and belts. Furthermore, they help to steady operations by lowering the possibility of unexpected halts or failures, which is especially important in essential applications. The increase in industry activity and infrastructure initiatives across regions propels the global soft starter market even more. To optimize production processes, industries such as automotive, construction, and manufacturing require dependable motor control systems. Furthermore, the use of soft starters in renewable energy systems such as wind turbines and solar trackers increases their popularity in the renewable energy market.
Soft starter performance is constantly enhanced by technological breakthroughs and innovations, which include features like remote monitoring and diagnostics, attracting enterprises looking for cutting-edge solutions. Soft starter applications expanding into HVAC systems, water treatment facilities, and other areas broaden the market's scope. Emerging economies undergoing rapid industrialization, such as those in Asia and Latin America, contribute significantly to growth. Soft starters are in high demand as these areas invest in infrastructure and industries. As companies attempt to modernize and improve the efficiency of their operations, retrofitting and upgrading projects in current systems drive market development.
The global soft starter market has been categorized based on voltage, end-users, and geography. The market has been segmented based on voltage into low, and medium. End-users are further classified into oil & gas, food & beverage, textile industry, energy & power, and others.
By region, Europe is a significant market in the global soft starter sector. The industrialization of several industries, including manufacturing, automation, and energy, has increased the demand for soft starts to optimize motor-driven operations. Stringent energy efficiency laws, as well as an increasing emphasis on environmentally friendly practices, have pushed the use of soft starters throughout Europe. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are at the forefront of energy consumption reduction due to their strong industrial infrastructure, technological competence, and dedication to decreasing energy use. These qualities, together with an emphasis on dependable and efficient gear, have elevated Europe to the forefront of the global soft starter industry.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the soft starter market that have been covered include Schneider Electric, Siemens, WEG Singapore PTE Ltd., ABB, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Invertek Drives), Rockwell Automation, Wolong Electric Group Co. Ltd., Motortronics, and Danfoss (Eaton) among other significant market players.
The research study segments the global soft starters market as follows:
• By Voltage
o Low
o Medium
• By End-Users
o Oil and Gas
o Food and Beverage
o Textile Industry
o Energy and Power
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
