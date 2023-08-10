Buffering Agents Market to Hit US$ 226.8 million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

The demand for processed and packaged foods, the increased consumer awareness of product quality, and the focus on product stability and shelf life extension are driving the buffering agents market

Rockville , Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This recent research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the buffering agents market to attain a valuation of US$ 226.8 million by 2033, expanding at 5.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The buffering agents industry is valued to reach US$ 137.9 million by 2023.



The buffering agents market is expected to rise significantly due to increased industrial uses, expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, and rising demand for processed food and beverages. Buffering agents help keep a solution's pH balanced by resisting increases in acidity or alkalinity. They are essential in a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and drinks, agriculture, and water treatment.

From Soil Treatment to Water Purification: The Diverse Applications of Buffering Agents

Buffering agents are widely employed in drug formulations in the pharmaceutical industry to maintain medicine stability and effectiveness. The growing worldwide population, combined with an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, is driving demand for pharmaceutical products and fueling market expansion for buffering agents.

The food and beverage sector is experiencing an increase in demand for processed and convenience foods, which necessitate buffering agents for flavor improvement, preservation, and stabilization. Consumer desire for ready-to-eat meals and beverages is accelerating buffering agents market expansion.

To boost crop output and quality, the agricultural sector is using buffering agents for soil treatment and irrigation. Buffering agents are used in the water treatment industry to maintain the pH equilibrium in water bodies, ensuring safe and clean water for a variety of applications.

Buffering Agents Business: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific - Regional Dynamics and Market Outlook

In terms of market dominance and growth potential, the buffering agents market exhibits geographical variances. With their well-established pharmaceutical and food processing sectors, North America and Europe are projected to lead the buffering agents business.

Due to fast industrialization, a developing healthcare sector, and rising consumer demand for processed foods and beverages, Asia Pacific offers considerable growth potential. Other regions, such as Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, also contribute to the buffering agents industry due to increased industrialization and the need for water treatment solutions.

Regional market trends reflect each region's application areas and industry landscapes.

Key Takeaways

The potassium phosphate segment in the product type category is to develop at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

In the end-use category, the food & beverage segment is to evolve at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2033.

The buffering agents market in the United States is expected to hit US$ 72 million by 2033, capturing a CAGR of 5.2%.

The buffering agent sales in the United Kingdom are expected to reach US$ 12.9 million by 2033, evolving at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Chinese buffering agents business may hit US$ 39.2 million by 2033, developing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

South Korea's buffering agents industry is expected to reach US$ 8.2 million by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 3.7%.

Japanese buffering agents business may reach US$ 3.9 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 1.1%.



“The surging pharmaceutical, food & beverage, agricultural, and water treatment industries in various areas are fuel potential market prospects.” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments

By Product Type: Potassium Phosphate Monopotassium Phosphate Dipotassium Phosphate Sodium Phosphate Monosodium phosphate Disodium phosphate Trisodium Phosphate Potassium Tetraborate Sodium Diacetate Sodium Silicate Sodium Citrate Others

By End-use Industry: Pharmaceutical Agricultural Textile Chemical Food & Beverage Personal Care and Cosmetics Water Treatment Industry Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC The Middle East and Africa



Winning Strategy

The buffering agents market is competitive. Several significant buffering agents competitors are present in the market, offering a diverse range of buffering agents and solutions. To achieve a competitive advantage in the market, buffering agents industry players compete on product quality, innovation, pricing, and customer connections.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on by-product type (potassium phosphate (monopotassium phosphate, and dipotassium phosphate), sodium phosphate (monosodium phosphate, disodium phosphate, and trisodium phosphate), potassium tetraborate, sodium diacetate, sodium silicate, sodium citrate, and others), by end-use industry (pharmaceutical, agricultural, textile, chemical, food & beverage, personal care and cosmetics, water treatment industry, and others), across five key regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East and Africa).

