Wearable Devices to Present Its Mudra Wearable-AI Technology at tinyML Talks on August 15

- The Webcast will Present how the Mudra Technology is Reinventing Tiny Interfaces for Ubiquitous Digital Interaction –

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, is invited to present its Mudra Neural Input Interface technology at a webcast as part of the tinyML organization “tinyML Talks” on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 11:00 am ET.



At the webcast, titled "Mudra: Reinventing Tiny Interfaces for Ubiquitous Digital Interaction," Leeor Langer, Chief Technology Officer of Wearable Devices, and Oleksandr Pirotskiy, Team Leader of Firmware Development of the Company, will present an hour-long presentation.

The goal of the presentation is to share Wearable Devices’ expertise in developing a neural input wristband for touchlessly interacting with spatial computing digital devices. The presentation will outline the capabilities of Surface Nerve Conductance (SNC) bio-potential sensing, examine aspects of wrist neural data acquisition techniques, and explain classification methodologies employed for both embedded and mobile applications with the use of an Internal measurement Unit (IMU) sensor. Special attention will be given to software integration within the Apple ecosystem.

“Following a very successful tinyML Summit 2023, we are delighted to be invited to present our insights on processing bio-potential signals with the tinyML community,” commented Mr. Langer. “We will be elaborating on challenges of utilizing IMU and SNC sensor fusion for familiar input gestures such as drag and drop. I am excited to share our Company’s perspective regarding designing algorithms which fuse muscle-mechanical movements and intent neural signals to form an accurate-classifier.”

The tinyML Foundation is a non-profit professional organization focused on supporting and nurturing the fast-growing branch of ultra-low power machine learning technologies and approaches dealing with machine intelligence at the very edge of the cloud. These integrated “tiny” machine learning applications require “full-stack” (hardware, system, software, and applications) solutions including machine learning architectures, techniques, tools, and approaches capable of performing on-device analytics. A variety of sensing modalities (vision, audio, motion, environmental, human health monitoring, etc.) are used with extreme energy efficiency, typically in the single milliwatt (and below) power range, to enable machine intelligence right at the boundary of the physical and digital worlds.

Webcast registration link:

https://www.tinyml.org/event/tinyml-talks-mudra-reinventing-tiny-interfaces-for-ubiquitous-digital-interaction

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Investor Relations Contact

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

wearabledevices@imsinvestorrelations.com