Enviri Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri (NYSE: NVRI), a global, market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Raymond James Conference – Talking Trash / Waste Day (Virtual)
    Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference (Virtual)
    Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Jefferies Industrial Conference (New York)
    Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Lake Street Capital Management Big 7 Conference (New York)
    Thursday, September 14, 2023

About Enviri
Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

Investor Contact 
David Martin
+1.267.946.1407
damartin@enviri.com 		  Media Contact
Jay Cooney
+1.267.857.8017
jcooney@enviri.com

