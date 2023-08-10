Enviri Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri (NYSE: NVRI), a global, market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James Conference – Talking Trash / Waste Day (Virtual)

Monday, August 14, 2023

(Virtual) Monday, August 14, 2023 Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference (Virtual)

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

(Virtual) Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Jefferies Industrial Conference (New York)

Thursday, September 7, 2023

(New York) Thursday, September 7, 2023 Lake Street Capital Management Big 7 Conference (New York)

Thursday, September 14, 2023

About Enviri

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.