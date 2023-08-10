Vera Bradley Scores a Touchdown with National Football League Collaboration

First-Ever Vera Bradley Officially Licensed NFL Collection Now Available

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) today announced that Vera Bradley, its iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, has collaborated with The National Football League (“NFL”) on a three-year licensed product partnership. Vera Bradley’s first-ever NFL collection includes officially licensed handbags, accessories, travel styles, and game-day essentials for fan-favorite teams. The collection is available to shop now, just in time for the 2023 NFL regular season.



With classic Vera Bradley pattern elements and bandana-print motifs individualized for each team, this fresh take on NFL merchandise exudes an energetic spirit that will have all fans cheering. The collection includes tailgating must-haves, like the Recycled Cotton Large Travel Duffel and Small Crossbody, as well as a new ReActive Large Car Tote and Cooler.

“We’re proud to partner with the NFL to help Vera Bradley enthusiasts and football fans alike show their team spirit,” noted Jackie Ardrey, CEO of Vera Bradley, Inc. “Women and girls make up 47% of the NFL fan base, and we’re excited to make their game-watching experience even more fun by adding playful and approachable Vera Bradley style to game-day essentials.”

Vera Bradley’s officially licensed NFL collection features nine styles ranging in price from $50 to $145 for the following teams: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A selection of six styles will be available for the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, and the Tennessee Titans. The collection will expand to include offerings for all 32 NFL teams in 2024.

Vera Bradley’s NFL collection is now available online at verabradley.com/NFL, Fanatics.com, and NFLShop.com, as well as select in-venue NFL team shops.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

