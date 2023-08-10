Submit Release
EDAP TMS SA to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 24, 2023  

- Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 24th at 8:30 am EDT -

LYON, France, August 10, 2023 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2023, before the markets open on Thursday, August 24th, 2023.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be hosted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer and Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer of the U.S. subsidiary. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT on Thursday, August 24th, 2023. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Conference Call & Webcast

Date:               Thursday, August 24th @ 8:30am Eastern Time
Domestic:          1-877-451-6152
International:      1-201-389-0879
Passcode:           13740016
CallMe:          LINK (active 15 minutes prior to conference call)
Webcast:          https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1624521&tp_key=5f05cd313e

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market. EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.comus.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


