Blackford and AI4MedImaging Announce Partnership to enhance AI solutions offering for Cardiac MRI

Partnership makes AI4MedImaging’s AI4CMR solution available on the Blackford Platform

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford, the pioneering strategic imaging AI platform and solutions provider, and AI4MedImaging, a cardiac MRI solution provider announce a partnership to make the AI4CMR solution available on the Blackford Platform. AI4CMR will enable Blackford customers to automatically segment and quantify cardiac MRI measurements.



"Blackford’s mission is to deliver AI that provides value to healthcare providers to increase efficiency and improves patient outcomes,” said Blackford CEO Ben Panter. “We are excited to increase our cardiac MRI solution offering on the Blackford Platform with AI4MedImaging.”

AI4CMR uses artificial intelligence to calculate, quantify, and analyse the left and right ventricle within 2 minutes, and produces a structured report to be extracted to any reporting system. It also provides a triage functionality for wall motion detection (this functionality is CE marked and FDA-pending).

“AI4MedImaging is thrilled to partner with Blackford and contribute to the democratization of Cardiac Magnetic Resonance. With AI4CMR, the first cardiac AI to receive CE and FDA approval, analysis is fast, accurate, made-easy and available at any location due to the web-based cloud technology used,” said AI4MedImaging’s CEO and MD Vítor Pereira.

About AI4MedImaging

AI4MedImaging is a DeepTech company, developing innovative AI software tools that supports the analysis of medical images. Most recently, AI4MedImaging is developing clinical software which is expected to revolutionise the CMR assessment of heart function and heart structure. This disruptive technology has the potential to transform the current state of CVD diagnosis. By simplifying, accelerating, and enhancing CMR exams, AI4CMR aims to unlock the full potential of magnetic resonance as the gold-standard heart imaging tool, leading to a new era of high-precision CVD diagnosis.

About Blackford:

Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes.

Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.

