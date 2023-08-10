Dietary Fibers Market : Rise at 11.1% CAGR to 2030 | Cargill, DuPont, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Inc.

Dietary Fibers Market

Growth in use of dietary fibers in manufacturing fiber supplements is expected to positively fuel growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dietary Fibers are the portion of plant food that includes non-starch polysaccharides such as inulin, pectin, beta-glucan, lignin, cellulose, and hemicellulose. It cannot be digested by human digestive system. Cereals, grains, vegetables, fruits, and legumes are rich source of dietary fiber. Dietary fiber helps in smooth bowel movement. There are numerous health benefits associated with consumption of dietary fibers that plays as an important factor in driving the global dietary fibers market growth. Dietary fibers help to prevent certain diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), heart disease, type 2 diabetes, bowel cancer, high cholesterol levels, high blood sugar levels, and obesity.

The global dietary fibers market size is expected to reach $21,672.9 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.

As per dietary fibers market opportunities, on the basis of product, the insoluble dietary fibers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, owing to the fact that insoluble dietary fibers derived from oats, wheat, corn, potato, peas, rice, and legumes aid in prevention of constipation, excessive cholesterol, and obesity. Hence its demand is growing across the globe.



The prominent dietary fibers industry players include Cargill, DuPont, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Inc., Tate & Lyle, Farbest Brands, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Taiyo International, AGT Food and Ingredients, and Batory Foods. Key players are investing in the research and development of the dietary fibers and exploring the potential uses and application of the dietary fibers

As per dietary fibers market forecast, on the basis of application, the food & beverages segment dominated the market and garnered a market share of 45.6%, owing to its increased usage in production of functional food and increased awareness regarding consumption of dietary fibers among the population.

According to the dietary fibers market analysis, the global dietary fibers market is segmented based on raw material, product, application, and region. On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, legumes, and nuts & seeds. On the basis of product, it is segmented into soluble dietary fibers and insoluble dietary fibers. By application, it is segregated into foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Finland, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Growth in use of dietary fibers in various industries such as foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics exponentially propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe. Disease preventing properties of dietary fibers is paving way for its increasing use in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Dietary fibers are also used in animal feed, especially for poultry and pigs as it is beneficial for digestive tract of animals. Therefore, potential uses of dietary fibers is expected to boost utilization of dietary fibers in different industries, which propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe.

