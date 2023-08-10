Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,173 in the last 365 days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Topline results of the STRIDE study, the pivotal mavodelpar clinical trial in adult patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM) due to mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) defects, anticipated in 4Q23

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPHM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provided a business update.

“We are looking forward to topline results from our pivotal STRIDE study expected in the fourth quarter this year and continue to be encouraged by the high roll over rate of PMM patients into our open label extension STRIDE AHEAD study, where we have enrolled over 130 patients,” said Gregory J. Flesher, President and CEO of Reneo Pharmaceuticals. “Our recent financing extended our runway, providing the company with what we expect to be sufficient capital to fund operations beyond the potential submission of a new drug application for mavodelpar for the treatment of PMM in the United States anticipated in the first half of 2024.”

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

  • Enrolled over 130 adult patients with PMM due to mtDNA defects into the mavodelpar open-label extension study (STRIDE AHEAD)
  • Expanded the inclusion criteria of the STRIDE AHEAD study to allow enrollment of adult patients with PMM due to nuclear DNA (nDNA) defects
  • Participated and presented at two major mitochondrial scientific conferences: EUROMIT 2023 Conference (Bologna, Italy) and United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation’s Mitochondrial Medicine Symposium (Charlotte, NC)
  • Added to the broad-market Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes
  • Raised $68.3 million in gross proceeds from a public offering and concurrent private placement of common stock

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

We reported a net loss of $19.5 million, or $0.65 per share, during the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $12.3 million, or $0.50 per share, for the same period in 2022. We had $142.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of June 30, 2023.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $14.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $8.1 million for the same period in 2022. This increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to an increase of $4.7 million related to clinical and contract manufacturing costs to support the marketing registration for mavodelpar, an increase of $1.0 million in personnel-related costs due to additional headcount, and an increase of $0.6 million in medical affairs costs.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $6.6 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.3 million for the same period in 2022. This increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to an increase of $1.2 million in commercial development activities and an increase of $1.0 million in facility and personnel-related costs due to additional headcount.

In May 2023, we completed a public offering and concurrent private placement in which we sold an aggregate of 8,531,250 shares of common stock at a price of $8.00 per share totaling approximately $68.3 million in gross proceeds. After deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, we received total net proceeds of approximately $63.5 million.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, mavodelpar, is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). Mavodelpar has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation (FAO), and may increase production of new mitochondria. For additional information, please see reneopharma.com.

About Mavodelpar

Mavodelpar (REN001) is a potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist currently in clinical development for two rare genetic mitochondrial diseases that typically present with myopathy and have high unmet medical needs: PMM and LC-FAOD. For additional information, please see clinicaltrials.gov.

About PMM

PMM are a group of rare, genetic metabolic disorders caused by mutations or deletions in the mtDNA or nDNA. These genetic alterations hamper the ability of mitochondria to generate energy from nutrient sources, resulting in energy deficits that are most pronounced in tissues with high energy demand such as muscle, brain, and heart. The symptoms of PMM include muscle weakness, exercise intolerance, movement disorder, deafness, blindness, and droopy eyelids among others. The prognosis for these disorders ranges in severity from progressive weakness to death.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential development, registration and commercialization of mavodelpar, the potential filing of a new drug application for mavodelpar for the treatment of PMM in the United States, the timing of topline data from the STRIDE study, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash position and the Company’s cash runway. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans,” “will,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Reneo’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Reneo’s business in general, and the other risks described in Reneo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Reneo undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.


RENEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and par value data)

    June 30,
2023		     December 31,
2022		  
    (Unaudited)        
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 9,081     $ 19,927  
Short-term investments     133,596       81,246  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     3,643       5,180  
Total current assets     146,320       106,353  
Property and equipment, net     554       453  
Right-of-use assets     1,086       1,292  
Other non-current assets     79       84  
Total assets   $ 148,039     $ 108,182  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 1,828     $ 1,893  
Accrued expenses     11,592       4,827  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     318       404  
Total current liabilities     13,738       7,124  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     897       1,059  
Performance award     876       29  
Total liabilities     15,511       8,212  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders’ equity:            
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized at
   June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 33,800,788 and 24,699,553 shares
   issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
   respectively		     3       3  
Additional paid-in capital     303,877       236,693  
Accumulated deficit     (171,321 )     (136,683 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (31 )     (43 )
Total stockholders’ equity     132,528       99,970  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 148,039     $ 108,182  


RENEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development   $ 14,400     $ 8,132     $ 25,389     $ 17,410  
General and administrative     6,639       4,299       11,771       8,036  
Total operating expenses     21,039       12,431       37,160       25,446  
Loss from operations     (21,039 )     (12,431 )     (37,160 )     (25,446 )
Other income     1,508       119       2,522       98  
Net loss     (19,531 )     (12,312 )     (34,638 )     (25,348 )
Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investments     (43 )     104       12       134  
Comprehensive loss   $ (19,574 )   $ (12,208 )   $ (34,626 )   $ (25,214 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,
   basic and diluted		   $ (0.65 )   $ (0.50 )   $ (1.25 )   $ (1.04 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net
   loss per share, basic and diluted		     30,215,321       24,463,824       27,640,172       24,461,085  


RENEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
    2023     2022  
Cash flows from operating activities            
Net loss   $ (34,638 )   $ (25,348 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:            
Stock-based compensation     2,364       2,113  
Depreciation and amortization     83       41  
Amortization/accretion on short-term investments     (2,011 )     (22 )
Changes in the fair value of performance award     847       (389 )
Non-cash lease expense     241       241  
Loss on disposal of fixed asset     3        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Prepaid expenses and other assets     1,542       905  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     6,690       1,726  
Operating lease liabilities     (283 )     (222 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (25,162 )     (20,955 )
Cash flows from investing activities            
Purchases of property and equipment     (177 )     (68 )
Purchase of available-for-sale short-term investments     (132,327 )     (15,922 )
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale short-term investments     82,000       30,500  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (50,504 )     14,510  
Cash flows from financing activities            
Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs     58,862        
Proceeds from private placement of common stock, net of offering costs     4,667        
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the at-the-market
   facility, net of offering costs		     1,009        
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with equity plans     282       49  
Net cash provided by financing activities     64,820       49  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (10,846 )     (6,396 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     19,927       124,660  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 9,081     $ 118,264  
Noncash operating activities:            
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations   $     $ 1,524  
Noncash investing and financing activities:            
Property and equipment in accounts payable   $ 10     $  


Contacts:

Danielle Spangler
Investor Relations
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
dspangler@reneopharma.com

Matthew Purcell
Media Inquiries
Russo Partners, LLC
matthew.purcell@russopartnersllc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more