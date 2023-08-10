Vũng Tàu BeerFest celebrating “Around the World with Bia Saigon” to be held on 2-3 September

VIETNAM, August 10 -

VŨNG TÀU — For the first time, the Vũng Tàu BeerFest will be held in the coastal city on September 2 and 3.

Co-organised by the People's Committee of Vũng Tàu City, Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) and Gia Hòa Advertising, the much-anticipated festival promises a vibrant celebration of different beers and food complemented by 10 hours of non-stop music and entertainment.

The event is proudly supported by Bia Saigon, the leading brand of SABECO, as the primary beer sponsor. In addition, the festival also enjoys the support of other sponsors, including Fusion Suite Hotel corporation and Ring Ring Italian Gelato brand with a Vietnamese flavour.

The grand beer festival sets the stage for a series of exciting activities that will elevate Vũng Tàu to an internationally renowned city of festivals, firmly establishing itself as a premier tourism destination for both domestic and international visitors.

“2023 Vũng Tàu BeerFest” is a multifaceted event consisting of two main components: an immersive exploration of culinary delights and beer culture from several key countries, and an enthralling line-up of musical performances.

Festival-goers can look forward to an international food and beer drinking experience from six different countries. The Asian street food style has three representatives: Japan, South Korea and Thailand; the BBQ Garden Party is typical of the US; the giant beer festival from Germany and especially the Bùi Viện – Tạ Hiện streets from Việt Nam, which will be reconstructed in the beach lifestyle.

As the exclusive beer sponsor, Bia Saigon will introduce tourists and visitors to new beer flavours that recently won prizes in the highly acclaimed “Challenge Bia Saigon Brew-Master” competition, a part of “Push the Boundary Together” campaign, held from May to July 2023.

The competition challenged Bia Saigon’s talented brew-masters to craft innovative new beers based on ideas submitted by consumers across the country. The competition received an overwhelmingly high level of interest with more than 14,000 ideas submitted. Following this impressive pool of ideas, five limited edition brew ideas have been selected to make their debut during the festival, for consumers to have extraordinary opportunity to enjoy and experience these unique creations.

Staying true to the theme “All Around the World with Bia Saigon”, the programme will take visitors on a captivating journey around the world through mesmerising music, dance and other forms of entertainment, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all visitors. The programme includes an energetic EDM and music night featuring renowned DJs such as SODA, WUKONG, HIEUTHUHAI, MIE, Kay Tran and many others from 8.00pm on September 2 until 6.00am the following day.

The festival is free of charge for local people and tourists. At the main stage on the evening of September 2, the Organisers will charge VNĐ1,500,000 a ticket per person for a ticket which grants access to the VVIP zone which includes beer, food, gifts and interaction with performers; the VIP zone costs VNĐ500,000 a ticket per person and includes two beer cans, one snack and gifts.

Speaking at the press conference on Wednesday, Hoàng Vũ Thanh, Chairman of Vũng Tàu City said: “Vũng Tàu City is enjoying a fast and sustainable development trajectory, with a high annual growth rate; our urban infrastructure is highly modernised and synergistic.

"Vũng Tàu is also the first city to be honoured with two consecutive “ASEAN Clean Tourism City” awards. Building on our past accolades, the city sincerely looks forward to developing tourism products that reflect our exotic local culture, which is the harmonious blend of East and West which has long given Vũng Tàu inhabitants a peculiar flair.

"The 2023 Vũng Tàu BeerFest is the opportunity to introduce to domestic and international friends not only the scenery, environment, and climate of Vũng Tàu City, but also our history, culture and hospitable people.”

Bennett Neo, General Director of SABECO, expressed his enthusiasm during the press conference, highlighting the cultural significance of beer in many countries, such as Germany's world-renowned Oktoberfest.

He emphasised that beer tasting is not only about the beverage itself but also a way to immerse oneself in the drinking and culinary culture which is unique to each locality and country. Bia Saigon takes pride in its integral role in Vietnamese culinary culture over the past decades and is committed to further innovation and quality to elevate Vietnamese brands on the international stage.

He hopes that Vũng Tàu BeerFest will offer tourists a delightful insight into Vietnamese beer culture, paving the way for future events and bolstering tourism in Vũng Tàu as well as Việt Nam. This initiative reflects SABECO's long-term commitment to promoting national tourism and establishing Việt Nam as a leading destination in the region.

He said: “Bia Saigon, a brand deeply rooted in Việt Nam, has been intertwined with the country's culinary heritage for decades.

"Therefore, we take pride in our role to promote Vietnamese culinary culture through various initiatives such as the recent Quảng Trị Culinary Festival.

"But our commitment doesn't stop there. We persist in pushing boundaries through innovating brand and product quality as well as delivering new beer experiences to our consumers. So, during this upcoming Beerfest, Bia Saigon will showcase five limited edition brews for consumers to savour,” he added.

Beyond the delightful culinary and musical experiences, visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase beautiful souvenirs that will serve as cherished mementos of their time at the event.

With a delightful blend of diverse cuisines and lively entertainment, the Vũng Tàu BeerFest promises an unforgettable weekend getaway for all visitors to Vũng Tàu. Save the date, secure your tickets, and join us for this extraordinary celebration of beer, culture, and music!