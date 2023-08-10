ITI Fund invests $1 million in PVA PRO

VIETNAM, August 10 -

HCM CITY — PVA PRO, a Vietnamese pioneering startup specialising in cutting-edge technology for water-soluble polymer packaging, successfully raised about US$1 million from the ITI Fund.

The investment, PVA PRO said, has provided the company a significant boost, driving it closer to its mission of revolutionising sustainable packaging solutions.

Traditional plastics might take centuries to degrade, while biodegradable plastics require specialised facilities to decompose within six to 12 months. The PVA PRO's products, utilising Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) compounds, astoundingly dissolve in warm water within 30-60 minutes.

PVA has been used in many applications including laundry detergent pods and medicine wrappers, but its inherent cloudiness and quick dissolution in cold water have limited its suitability for packaging.

In contrast, PVA PRO has ingeniously overcome these challenges by creating thin and transparent packaging that only rapidly dissolves upon exposure to warm water. This breakthrough dramatically broadens its potential applications across diverse industries.

Co-founder Thái Như Hằng revealed the team's ambitious vision to apply PVA PRO solutions into various sectors, such as retail and FMCG, building on their success in delivering eco-friendly bags for the garment and fashion industry.

Established in 2021, PVA PRO's packaging solution not only maintains the flexibility of traditional plastics but also serves a diverse range of applications without producing microplastics or posing harm to animals and the natural ecosystem.

According to the Vietnam Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Việt Nam discharges about 1.8 million tonnes of plastic waste each year while this number reaches 300 million tonnes globally (according to the United Nations).

Đặng Thị Kiều Mỹ, ITI Fund's Director, emphasised the growing trend among major brands towards prioritising sustainability. This crucial element enables PVA PRO to realise its full potential and offer high-quality, environmentally friendly products to conscious consumers. — VNS