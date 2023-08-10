Airbus partners with French Chamber of Commerce and local NGO for community forest project in VN

VIETNAM, August 10 -

HCM CITY — Airbus, the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam (CCIFV) and local NGO Gaia Nature Conversation (Gaia), have jointly launched the "Community Forest" project in Đồng Nai Biosphere Reserve.

This joint initiative aims to plant 1.25ha of forest, equivalent to 500 trees, to promote ecological awareness among the French business community in Việt Nam, and at the same time contribute to the sustainable goals set by the Vietnamese Government.

The Community Forest project focuses on preserving biodiversity and wildlife in Việt Nam. Additionally, it seeks to support local communities living in the buffer zones of Đồng Nai Biosphere Reserve by regulating water sources and empowering livelihoods through their active participation in tree plantings.

It also targets to play a crucial role in saving the extinction of 110 rare and endangered species of fauna and flora listed in the Vietnam Red Data Book, an essential step towards environmental conservation in the region.

"The Community Forest project not only allows us to contribute to ecological preservation but also strengthens our ties with the local community and supports the Vietnamese government's sustainability efforts," Airbus Chief Representative for Việt Nam Hoàng Tri Mai said.

The Đồng Nai Biosphere Reserve is one of the eleven UNESCO-recognised biosphere reserves in Việt Nam, covering an extensive area of 966,563ha and spanning territories belonging to five provinces - Đồng Nai, Bình Dương, Bình Phước, Lâm Đồng, and Đắk Nông. — VNS