Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion makes debut

VIETNAM, August 10 - HÀ NỘI — Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion, the latest addition to the Grand Ho Tram Strip Entertainment Complex, has made its debut in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

This new addition, combined with the existing 1,100 hotel rooms across the InterContinental® Grand Ho Tram and Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach, provides guests with a diverse range of accommodations with world-class amenities, such as The Bluffs, a golf course recognised as the best in Asia by the World Luxury Travel Awards.

Walt Power, CEO of The Grand Ho Tram Strip, said: "The addition of Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion to The Grand Ho Tram Strip signifies our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional and captivating experience for our guests."

"This new property further solidifies our position as the premier resort and entertainment destination in the region," he said.

Lê Ngọc Khánh, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu province, said: "The launch of Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion marks a significant milestone in the implementation and development of the Hồ Tràm Project - one of the first and most influential tourism projects in the Hồ Tràm area, Xuyên Mộc District, as well as the overall tourism development of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu province in recent years."

Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion, operated by the esteemed wellness-focused hotel brand Fusion, is set to captivate visitors with its exceptional offerings. The resort features 164 residences and 46 villas, all boasting breathtaking beach views with an open and seamless architecture that harmonises the interiors with natural elements, Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion emanates a refreshing energy that promises to pamper guests during their valuable vacation time. — VNS