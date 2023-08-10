Floating Solar Panel Market estimated to reach US$2.80 billion by 2028
The global floating solar panel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.57% to reach US$2,797.556 million in 2028 from US$508.809 million in 2021.
Prime factors propelling the market growth include rising demand for renewable energy, growing concerns about land utilization, advancements in floating technology, and government initiatives.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global floating solar panel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.57% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$2,797.556 million by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the global floating solar panel market growth are increasing demand for renewable energy sources, growing concerns about land utilization, advancements in floating technology, and government incentives promoting solar energy adoption.
A floating solar panel, also known as a floating solar farm or floating photovoltaic (PV) system, is a type of solar power installation that consists of solar panels mounted on platforms that float on water bodies. This innovative approach maximizes the utilization of available water surfaces, addresses land scarcity issues, and offers advantages like reduced evaporation, enhanced cooling for the panels, and potential synergy with hydropower infrastructure. Floating solar panels harness sunlight to generate electricity while utilizing water bodies as a platform, making them a sustainable and space-efficient renewable energy solution.
The floating solar panel market is witnessing numerous collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in June 2023Akuo, a prominent independent developer and producer of renewable energy, successfully inaugurated an innovative floating solar power facility near Toulouse in the Cintegabelle area of southern France. Akuo is recognized as a trailblazer in French floating solar technology.
Based on delivery type, the market is segmented into stationary and tracking floating solar panels. Among the segments in the floating solar panel market, the tracking floating solar panels category is experiencing significant growth. Tracking floating solar panels is designed to follow the sun's path throughout the day, optimizing solar exposure and increasing energy output compared to stationary panels. This dynamic orientation enhances efficiency by capturing more sunlight, leading to higher energy yields. As the push for increased energy production and efficiency gains momentum, the demand for tracking floating solar panels is on the rise, making it a key driver of growth in the floating solar panel market.
Based on deployment the floating solar panel market is divided into onshore and offshore. Within the floating solar panel market, the offshore deployment segment is witnessing substantial growth. Offshore floating solar panels are positioned on large bodies of water such as oceans and seas. This segment is experiencing notable expansion due to its potential for tapping into vast water surfaces, unobstructed by land constraints. Offshore installations benefit from stronger and more consistent winds, which aid in cooling the panels and increasing overall energy generation. As technological advancements enhance the resilience of offshore systems against challenging water conditions, the offshore segment's rapid growth is being propelled by its ability to generate substantial renewable energy capacity from expansive aquatic areas, contributing significantly to the floating solar panel market's expansion.
Based on geography, the North American region is poised to lead the global floating solar panel market share owing to its growing emphasis on renewable energy sources and sustainable practices. With advanced technological capabilities and rising demand for clean energy, North America is fostering a conducive environment for floating solar panel adoption. Additionally, the region's numerous lakes, reservoirs, and water bodies provide ample space for these installations, addressing land constraints and maximizing energy production. Government incentives, favorable policies, and a strong commitment to reducing carbon emissions further contribute to North America's dominance in the global floating solar panel market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global floating solar panel market that have been covered include Kyocera TCL, Trina Solar, Solaris Synergy, Swimsol, Vari Pontoon Pvt Ltd, Akuo Group, and Ciel & Terre International among other significant market players.
The market report segments the global floating solar panel market as follows:
• By Delivery Type
o Stationary Floating Solar Panels
o Tracking Floating Solar Panels
• By Deployment
o Onshore
o Offshore
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
