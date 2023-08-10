Electric Rice Cooker Market Size to Hit $5.5 Billion by 2026, and 6.8% CAGR Forecasted for 2019 to 2026

Electric Rice Cooker Market

Participation by females in paid work force, rise in affordability of household appliances, and less time for household activity propel the growth of the global electric rice cooker market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Electric Rice Cooker Market by End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟐𝟔, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟖% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Electric rice cooker enables the consumer to cook rice in an efficient and convenient way. Along with rice, it is also used for cooking cereals like oatmeal and lentils. The rice cooked using electric rice cooker is uniform and non-sticky, which gives better visual appeal and mouthfeel. Automatic rice cookers are the most widely purchased over non-automatic variant of electric rice cooker, as it requires least manual interventions and avoids over cooking or undercooking as it stops when the rice is cooked. Busy lifestyle and growing participation of women in the workforce have resulted in their shift towards efficient and less time-consuming kitchen appliances along with convenience which is offered by electric rice cooker.

The prices of cooking gas have been growing significantly in the past, which has led customers to shift to effective alternatives in terms of cost, convenience, and efficiency. Electric rice cooker is cost effective, convenient, and efficient alternative to gas-based rice cookers, due to which the demand for electric rice cooker is projected to grow in the near future.

The electric rice cooker market is segmented on the basis of end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on end user, the electric rice cooker market is categorized into household and commercial. Electric rice cooker has been most widely used in household applications due to the busy lifestyle of the consumers and the efficient operations of rice cooker enables the consumers to cook the rice and rice specialty products without much manual interventions. The household segment was valued at $2.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026, to reach $4.3 billion by 2026. The commercial segment is estimated to be the faster growing segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, e commerce, and others. The supermarket/hypermarket segment led the electric rice cooker market in terms of distribution channel and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The segment is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026. The E commerce segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the electric rice cooker market forecast.

On the basis of region, electric rice cooker industry is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa). Asia-Pacific led the market for electric rice cooker globally. This can be attributed to the expansion of retail industry and rise in disposable income among the consumers in the countries including India, China, Southeast Asian countries, among others. Rice is a staple food in majority of the countries in Asia-Pacific region, which further contributes to the growth of the electric rice cooker market in the region.

The key players profiled in this report include AB Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, Groupe SEB, Breville Group, TTK Prestige Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ali Group Srl, Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd., and Newell Brands (Oster).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current electric rice cooker market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing electric rice cooker market opportunities.

○ The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

○ The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the electric rice cooker industry.

