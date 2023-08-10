Graphene Coatings Market to Witness Astonishing Growth, Observe Latest Development and Precise Outlook 2022-2031

Graphene Coatings Market Trends

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial segment held the largest share of nearly one-fifth of the global graphene coatings market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Graphene coatings are widely used in various industries, including automotive, electronics, aerospace, oil & gas, mining, marine, and power generation. Environment friendly nature of graphene coatings and stringent government regulations are driving the demand. However, the medical segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 31.85% in 2031.

The graphene coatings market refers to the industry involved in the production, development, and application of coatings that incorporate graphene, a remarkable material composed of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. Graphene is known for its exceptional mechanical, electrical, and thermal properties, making it a promising candidate for a wide range of applications, including coatings.

The corrosion resistant coatings segment contributed to the fastest CAGR of 31.24% in 2031. Corrosion-resistant coatings find extensive use on metal parts for preventing corrosion. They can help prevent degradation brought on by oxidation, moisture, exposure to chemicals and more. The research also analyses the segments such as scratch resistant coatings, anti-fouling coatings, pollution adsorption coatings and flame retardant coatings.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Graphene coatings have gained significant attention due to their potential to enhance the performance of various materials and surfaces. These coatings can offer improved conductivity, corrosion resistance, mechanical strength, and barrier properties. As a result, the market for graphene coatings has been growing across several industries.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 37.75% during the forecast period, 2022-2031, as the region is home to many automotive, marine, medical and electrical & electronics industries. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global graphene coatings market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period, as the region has a large presence of many small- and medium-scale manufacturers for graphene coatings.

𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Graphene coatings can provide superior corrosion resistance, making them valuable for industries such as automotive, aerospace, and marine.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬: Graphene's excellent electrical conductivity makes it suitable for applications where conductivity is essential, such as electronic components, sensors, and coatings for electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding.

Graphene is extensively used for the manufacturing of various products such as batteries and transistors, components of solar cells, non-stick coatings, water filters, touchscreens (for LCD or OLED displays) and more. Hence, increased demand for graphene coatings from various end-use industries like medical, automotive and electrical & electronics is expected to fuel the growth of the global graphene coatings market.

𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬: Graphene can be used in anti-corrosion coatings for infrastructure, pipelines, and industrial equipment.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞: Graphene coatings may improve the durability and performance of automotive components, such as body panels and engine parts.

𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞: Graphene-coated electrodes in batteries and supercapacitors can enhance energy storage capacity and charge/discharge rates.

According to the report, the global graphene coatings industry generated $1.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $17.9 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Advancements in Graphene Production: Improved methods for producing graphene at scale have lowered production costs.

Demand for Advanced Materials: Industries seeking high-performance materials with unique properties drive the adoption of graphene coatings.

Environmental Regulations: The need for eco-friendly and sustainable coatings can lead to increased use of graphene-based solutions.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- ACS Material

- Advance Industrial Coatings LLC

- Applied Graphene Materials

- Artdeshine Pte. Ltd.

- Directa Plus S.p.A

- G6 Materials Corp

- Graphenea

- Graphite Central

- Haydale Graphene Industries Plc

