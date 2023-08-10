Global Asphalt Additives Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Asphalt Additives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the asphalt additives market size is predicted to reach $5.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.
The growth in the asphalt additives market is due to an increase in road construction projects. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest asphalt additives market share. Major players in the asphalt additives market analysis include Arkema SA, Arrmaz, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Nouryon, Sasol Limited, Sinopec Corporation, Solvay SA.
Asphalt Additives Market Segments
• By Type: Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-strip And Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt
• By Technology: Hot Mix, Cold Mix, Warm Mix
• By Application: Road Construction, Road Paving, Airport Runway, Parking Lots, Roofing
• By Geography: The global asphalt additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The asphalt additives refer to chemicals or substances that are added to asphalt to change the result of the asphalt binder. Asphalt additives are materials that improve the adhesive force between aggregates and asphalt cement preventing cracking, unravelling, and deformation. Asphalt additives include ethylene vinyl acetate, latex, styrene-butadiene styrene-block (SBS) copolymer, and manganese organic complex, SBS vulcanized with asphalt, polyethylene, and carbon black.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Asphalt Additives Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
