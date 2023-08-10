Electric Blankets Market to Surpass US$ 2.2 Billion at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2033, States Fact.MR

The rising awareness of energy-efficient and economical home heating alternatives is driving an upsurge in the demand for electric blankets in the United States.

Rockville, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Electric Blankets Market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.17 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.



Electric blankets are a type of bedding that incorporates electrical heating elements to provide warmth during cold weather. They are gaining popularity among consumers for their ability to regulate temperature and provide comfort. The electric blankets market is increasing due to high consumer awareness, technological advancements, and a growing demand for energy-efficient and convenient heating solutions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global electric blankets market is projected to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2033.

Worldwide sales of electric under blankets are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States and Canada are key markets for electric blanket suppliers due to their cold winters and high consumer preference for advanced bedding solutions.

Electric blanket demand in China is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 9% through 2033.

The German market for electric blankets is foreseen to increase at a CAGR of 4% during the next 10 years.



“Increasing popularity of online shopping platforms is opening new avenues for electric blanket manufacturers to reach a broader customer base and expand their market presence,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Consumers are increasingly conscious of energy consumption and environmental impact. As a result, manufacturers are developing electric blankets that are energy-efficient, using advanced heating technologies to reduce power consumption while maintaining optimal warmth. Integration of smart technology is becoming a prominent trend in the electric blankets market. Smart electric blankets offer features such as temperature control, auto-adjustment based on body heat, and even compatibility with home automation systems.

With growing emphasis on sustainability, there is an increasing demand for electric blankets made from eco-friendly materials, such as organic fabrics and biodegradable components. The ageing population is more susceptible to cold-related health issues, and electric blankets can address this concern by providing a reliable and controlled heating solution.

Rising awareness about the benefits of a good night's sleep and the role of temperature regulation in promoting overall well-being is presenting an excellent opportunity for electric blanket manufacturers to target health-conscious consumers.

What's Driving the High Demand for Electric Blankets in the United States?

The surge in demand for electric blankets in the United States can be attributed to the growing recognition of energy-efficient and economical home heating solutions. Consumers are actively seeking methods to stay comfortably warm during colder seasons while keeping a watchful eye on their energy expenses.

The integration of sophisticated technologies like programmable settings and safety enhancements such as auto shut-off is amplifying the attractiveness of electric blankets, especially for safety-conscious buyers. This trend is particularly pronounced among the older demographic in the United States.

Competitive Analysis

Safety is a critical factor in electric blanket adoption. Manufacturers are incorporating advanced safety features such as overheat protection, automatic shut-off timers, and improved wiring systems to prevent accidents and ensure user confidence. Major companies are also focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and global presence.

Sunbeam is a well-established brand known for its high-quality electric heating products. In recent years, they have introduced various models with advanced features such as zoned heating, wireless controls, and fast heating technology. Sunbeam AdvancedHeat Heating Pad is one of their best heating products with pain relief technology.



In October 2020, Xiaomi unveiled its latest innovation ‘PMA smart electric blanket’. This cutting-edge blanket is equipped with voice-activation technology, allowing users to effortlessly regulate its temperature to their desired comfort level.



Key Companies Profiled

Jarden Corporation

Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.

Morphy Richards Ltd.

Snugnights UK LLP

Beurer GmbH

Caiyang

Slumberdown

Shijiazhuang Mengjie Industry Co. Ltd.

Silentnight Group Ltd.

Biddeford Blankets

Bokuk Electronics Co., Ltd.

Perfect Fit Industries LLC

Qingdao Qindao Electric Appliance Co., Ltd

Tenacta Group S.P.A.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electric blankets market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (over blankets, under blankets, electric pads), price range (economy, mid-range, premium), material (wool, cotton, polyester, acrylic), sales channel (direct, indirect), and end user (residential, commercial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

