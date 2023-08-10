Gift Cards Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- "Gift Cards Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Gift Cards Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Restaurant, Retail, Coffee Shop, Entertainment, Others), and Types (Universal Accepted Open Loop, E-Gifting, Restaurant Closed Loop, Retail Closed Loop, Miscellaneous Closed Loop). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Gift Cards Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 112 Pages long. The Gift Cards market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).
Who is the largest manufacturers of Gift Cards Market worldwide?
Amazon
ITunes
Walmart
Google Play
Starbucks
Home Depot
Walgreens
Sephora
Lowes
Carrefour
JD
Best Buy
Sainsbury's
Macy's
Virgin
IKEA
H&M
Zara
AL-FUTTAIM ACE
JCB Gift Card
Short Description About Gift Cards Market:
The Global Gift Cards market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.
A gift card (also known as gift certificate in North America, or gift voucher or gift token in the UK) is a prepaid stored-value money card usually issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. Gift cards are also given out by retailers and marketers as part of a promotion strategy, to entice the recipient to come in or return to the store, and at times such cards are called cash cards. Gift cards are generally redeemable only for purchases at the relevant retail premises and cannot be cashed out, and in some situations may be subject to an expiry date or fees.
Highlights
The global Gift Cards market is projected to reach US$ 643150 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 440030 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2023 and 2028.
The main players of gift card industry are located in the United States, Europe, China and Japan. Amazon accounting for nearly 7% of the market share.The top 5 companies hold a share about 20%.In terms of product, acrylic binder is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is universal accepted open loop, followed by retail closed loop.
What are the factors driving the growth of the Gift Cards Market?
Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Gift Cards
Restaurant
Retail
Coffee Shop
Entertainment
Others
What are the types of Gift Cards available in the Market?
Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Gift Cards market share In 2022.
Universal Accepted Open Loop
E-Gifting
Restaurant Closed Loop
Retail Closed Loop
Miscellaneous Closed Loop
Which regions are leading the Gift Cards Market?
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This Gift Cards Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
What are the global trends in the Gift Cards market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?
What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Gift Cards? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Gift Cards market?
What Are Projections of Global Gift Cards Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?
What are the factors contributing to the final price of Gift Cards? What are the raw materials used for Gift Cards manufacturing?
How big is the opportunity for the Gift Cards market? How will the increasing adoption of Gift Cards for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?
How much is the global Gift Cards market worth? What was the value of the market In 2022?
Who are the major players operating in the Gift Cards market? Which companies are the front runners?
Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?
What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Gift Cards Industry?
Gift Cards Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:
We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Gift Cards market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Gift Cards industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.
Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.
Sambit Kumar
Get a Sample Copy of the Gift Cards Report 2023
Sambit Kumar
360 Research Reports
