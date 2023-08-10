WalkMe Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Achieved record positive Free Cash Flow of $5.2M and 8% FCF margin two quarters ahead of plan.

Improved Non-GAAP operating margin to (3.5%) from (27.8%) last year and GAAP operating margin of (23.9%) compared to (52.1%) last year.

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share of ($0.00) and GAAP Net Loss Per Share of ($0.15).

WalkMe Discovery and UII Data AI solutions grew its employee coverage 100% quarter over quarter.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

“We are seeing positive trends all across the business, our path to profitability is clearer and closer than ever. With over $300M cash in the bank, strong unit economics, improved internal execution and advancements in AI and product innovation - WalkMe is well positioned to increase market share and make the right investments as we shift our focus towards profitable growth,” said Dan Adika, CEO of WalkMe.

“We are very pleased with the financial achievements, reaching cash flow positive two quarters ahead of plan and improving our operating margin for six consecutive quarters,” said Hagit Ynon, CFO of WalkMe. “WalkMe is well capitalized and we will continue to invest in our growth and explore strategic investment opportunities.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue was $66.2 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $61.4 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year.



Total revenue was $66.2 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $61.4 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year. Gross Margin: GAAP Gross margin was 82% compared to 76% in the second quarter of 2022 and Non-GAAP was 84% compared to 78% in the second quarter of 2022.



GAAP Gross margin was 82% compared to 76% in the second quarter of 2022 and Non-GAAP was 84% compared to 78% in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP Operating Loss: was $15.8 million, or 24% of total revenue, compared to $31.2 million, or 52% in the second quarter of 2022.



was $15.8 million, or 24% of total revenue, compared to $31.2 million, or 52% in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP Operating Loss: was $2.3 million or 4% of total revenue, compared to $16.7 million, or 28% in the second quarter of 2022.



was $2.3 million or 4% of total revenue, compared to $16.7 million, or 28% in the second quarter of 2022. Operating Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activity was $6.2 million, or 9% of total revenue, compared to $10.0 million used in operating activity or 17% in the second quarter of 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activity was $6.2 million, or 9% of total revenue, compared to $10.0 million used in operating activity or 17% in the second quarter of 2022. Free Cash Flow: was a positive $5.2 million or 8% of total revenue, compared to negative $12.2 million, or 20% in the second quarter of 2022.



was a positive $5.2 million or 8% of total revenue, compared to negative $12.2 million, or 20% in the second quarter of 2022. Cash, Cash Equivalents, Short-term Deposits and Marketable Securities: were $304.6 million as of June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

A successful launch of WalkMe Discovery, Data AI solutions grew 100% quarter over quarter on the number of employees covered.



Launched new pricing and packaging to accelerate land motion and deepen the expansion path to DAP.



Expanded Global partner ecosystem by adding Deloitte India and Deloitte New Zealand.



Added three net new Enterprise-Wide DAP customers during the quarter for a total of 183, representing DAP customer count growth of 29% year-over-year.



Customers with over $1 million in ARR grew 23% year-over-year to 38. Customers with over $100,000 in ARR grew 8% year-over-year to 527 customers.



WalkMe announces ‘Realize’ annual customer and partner event on October 25th, 2023.



WalkMe introduces ‘Shadow AI’ as part of WalkMe Discovery to unlock observability and compliance into AI tools consumed in the Enterprise.



Financial Outlook:

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company currently expects:

Revenue of $66 to $68 million, representing a growth rate of 4% to 7% year-over-year



Non-GAAP Operating Loss of $3 to $2 million



For the full year 2023, the Company currently expects:

Revenue of $266 to $270 million, representing a growth rate of 9% to 10% year-over-year



Non-GAAP Operating Loss of $16 to $14 million

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and Key Performance Indicators discussed in this press release and reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained in the tables below. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Operating Income (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort, because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, predicting forward-looking share-based compensation. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company’s future financial results.

Throughout this press release, we provide a number of key performance indicators used by our management and often used by competitors in our industry. These and other key performance indicators are discussed in more detail in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” in this press release.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators:

In addition to our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables and related presentation materials may contain one or more of the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd., Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. and Free Cash Flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and restructuring costs. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to our core operating performance during the period, and because we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult. We use Non-GAAP Gross Profit with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is calculated as a percentage of revenues.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) as net income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation and amortization, impairment of acquired intangible assets and restructuring costs. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to our core operating performance during the period, and because we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult. We use Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP Operating Margin is calculated as a percentage of revenues.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. as Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. excluding share-based compensation, amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles, restructuring costs and adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to our core operating performance during the period, and because we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult. We use Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. is calculated based on the periodic weighted average of ordinary shares outstanding.

Free Cash Flow. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software development costs. We believe that Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors, even if negative, about the amount of cash used in our business. Our Free Cash Flow may vary from period to period and be impacted as we continue to invest for growth in our business.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

ARR. We define ARR as the annualized value of customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms (including contracts for which we are negotiating a renewal). Our calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, or price increases or decreases) that may cause any such contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. In addition, the amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades, downgrades or other changes in pending renewals, as well as the effects of professional services revenue and acquisitions or divestitures. As a result, ARR should be viewed independently of, and not as a substitute for or forecast of, revenue and deferred revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

Enterprise-Wide DAP Customers: We define Enterprise-Wide DAP Customers as those who have purchased enterprise-wide subscriptions or who have department-wide usage of our Digital Adoption Platform across four or more applications.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial results, including revenue and non-GAAP operating loss guidance, and expectations regarding the company’s operations and future profitability are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to manage our growth effectively, sustain our historical growth rate in the future or achieve or maintain profitability; the impact of adverse macro-economic changes on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the growth and expansion of the markets for our offerings and our ability to adapt and respond effectively to evolving market conditions; our estimates of, and future expectations regarding, our market opportunity; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments and develop or otherwise introduce new products and solutions and enhancements to our existing offerings; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications and to maintain and expand our relationships with third-party technology partners; the effects of increased competition in our target markets and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to attract and retain new customers and to expand within our existing customer base; the success of our sales and marketing operations, including our ability to realize efficiencies and reduce customer acquisition costs; our ability to meet the service-level commitments under our customer agreements and the effects on our business if we are unable to do so; our relationships with, and dependence on, various third-party service providers; our ability to maintain and enhance awareness of our brand; our ability to offer high quality customer support; our ability to effectively develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our ability to maintain the sales prices of our offerings and the effects of pricing fluctuations; the sustainability of, and fluctuations in, our gross margin; risks related to our international operations and our ability to expand our international business operations; the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on our results of operations; challenges and risks related to our sales to government entities; our ability to consummate acquisitions at our historical rate and at acceptable prices, to enter into other strategic transactions and relationships, and to manage the risks related to these transactions and arrangements; our ability to protect our proprietary technology, or to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce sufficiently broad intellectual property rights therein; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform, products and solutions; our ability to comply with current and future legislation and governmental regulations to which we are subject or may become subject in the future; changes in applicable tax law, the stability of effective tax rates and adverse outcomes resulting from examination of our income or other tax returns; risks related to political, economic and security conditions in Israel; the effects of unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy or reductions in information technology spending; factors that may affect the future trading prices of our ordinary shares; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About WalkMe

WalkMe’s cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization’s Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization’s needs.

WalkMe Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Subscription $ 61,395 $ 54,200 $ 122,024 $ 105,589 Professional services 4,763 5,742 10,026 11,201 Total revenues 66,158 59,942 132,050 116,790 Cost of revenues Subscription(1)(2)(3) 6,458 6,696 12,847 13,571 Professional services(1)(3) 5,397 7,394 11,200 14,287 Total cost of revenues 11,855 14,090 24,047 27,858 Gross profit 54,303 45,852 108,003 88,932 Operating expenses Research and development(1)(3) 14,212 16,120 28,484 31,595 Sales and marketing(1)(3) 39,459 43,113 83,917 85,192 General and administrative(1)(2)(3) 16,474 17,850 37,221 33,018 Total operating expenses 70,145 77,083 149,622 149,805 Operating loss (15,842 ) (31,231 ) (41,619 ) (60,873 ) Financial income, net 3,246 551 6,489 1,127 Loss before income taxes (12,596 ) (30,680 ) (35,130 ) (59,746 ) Income taxes (1,385 ) (479 ) (2,497 ) (1,158 ) Net loss (13,981 ) (31,159 ) (37,627 ) (60,904 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (124 ) (91 ) (147 ) (349 ) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (253 ) (3,174 ) 2,247 (9,632 ) Net loss attributable to WalkMe Ltd. $ (13,604 ) $ (27,894 ) $ (39,727 ) $ (50,923 ) Net loss per share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 88,604,385 84,727,799 87,949,871 84,348,046 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of subscription revenues $ 313 $ 279 $ 599 $ 539 Cost of professional services 436 681 973 1,272 Research and development 2,549 2,074 4,918 3,640 Sales and marketing 3,944 4,645 8,555 8,457 General and administrative 4,731 5,739 13,825 10,386 Total share-based compensation expense $ 11,973 $ 13,418 $ 28,870 $ 24,294 (2) Includes amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles as follows: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenues $ 68 $ 176 $ 136 $ 352 General and administrative - 979 - 979 Total amortization and impairment $ 68 $ 1,155 $ 136 $ 1,331 (3) Includes restructuring expense as follows: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of subscription revenues $ 40 $ - $ 40 $ - Cost of professional services 223 - 223 - Research and development 86 - 86 - Sales and marketing 964 - 964 - General and administrative 160 - 160 - Total restructuring expense $ 1,473 $ - $ 1,473 $ -





WalkMe Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands; unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,953 $ 94,105 Short-term deposits 51,820 125,231 Short-term marketable securities 28,906 42,187 Trade receivables, net 43,892 45,024 Deferred contract acquisition costs 26,476 26,287 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,670 6,243 Total current assets 329,717 339,077 Non-current assets: Long-term marketable securities 53,933 43,334 Deferred contract acquisition costs 34,212 40,110 Other assets 523 584 Property and equipment, net 12,573 13,268 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,737 7,003 Goodwill and Intangible assets, net 1,695 1,830 Total non-current assets 117,673 106,129 Total assets $ 447,390 $ 445,206 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 3,614 $ 5,957 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 46,258 53,414 Deferred revenues 116,131 108,097 Total current liabilities 166,003 167,468 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues 2,147 1,613 Other long-term liabilities 12,846 10,038 Operating lease liabilities 9,541 3,833 Total long-term liabilities 24,534 15,484 Total liabilities 190,537 182,952 Redeemable non-controlling interest 10,142 8,080 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 719,391 688,636 Other comprehensive loss (2,555 ) (1,817 ) Accumulated deficit (470,125 ) (432,645 ) Total shareholders’ equity 246,711 254,174 Total Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders’ equity $ 447,390 $ 445,206





WalkMe Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,981 ) $ (31,159 ) $ (37,627 ) $ (60,904 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Share-based compensation 11,973 13,418 28,870 24,294 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 1,468 2,477 2,823 3,973 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (497 ) - (900 ) - Finance income 271 52 (3 ) (34 ) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (482 ) - (1,010 ) - Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 4,852 6,543 1,132 (3,194 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (56 ) 3,257 (2,174 ) (141 ) Decrease (increase) in deferred contract acquisition costs 2,323 (2,621 ) 5,709 (3,175 ) Decrease in trade payables (1,649 ) (1,080 ) (2,343 ) (2,064 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 153 1,147 (7,789 ) (7,954 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 611 (2,495 ) 9,167 19,798 Increase in other long-term liabilities 1,248 436 2,847 1,089 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,234 (10,025 ) (1,298 ) (28,312 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (149 ) (1,388 ) (329 ) (2,038 ) Investment in short-term deposits - (16,500 ) - (43,500 ) Proceeds from short-term deposits 36,500 42,000 73,500 57,257 Investment in marketable securities (13,452 ) - (23,809 ) - Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 16,123 - 26,583 - Proceeds from restricted deposits - 295 - 295 Capitalization of software development costs (911 ) (813 ) (1,478 ) (2,185 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 38,111 23,594 74,467 9,829 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options 479 1,106 1,021 1,798 Proceeds from employees share purchase plan 1,107 2,451 2,301 6,734 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,586 3,557 3,322 8,532 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (775 ) (520 ) (966 ) (826 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 45,156 16,606 75,525 (10,777 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of period 124,797 249,868 94,428 277,251 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period $ 169,953 $ 266,474 $ 169,953 $ 266,474





WalkMe Ltd. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 54,303 $ 45,852 $ 108,003 $ 88,932 Plus: Share-based compensation expense 749 960 1,572 1,811 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 68 176 136 352 Plus: Restructuring expense 263 - 263 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 55,383 $ 46,988 $ 109,974 $ 91,095 GAAP gross margin 82 % 76 % 82 % 76 % Non-GAAP gross margin 84 % 78 % 83 % 78 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 14,212 $ 16,120 $ 28,484 $ 31,595 Less: Share-based compensation expenses (2,549 ) (2,074 ) (4,918 ) (3,640 ) Less: Restructuring expense (86 ) - (86 ) - Non-GAAP research and development $ 11,577 $ 14,046 $ 23,480 $ 27,955 GAAP sales and marketing $ 39,459 $ 43,113 $ 83,917 $ 85,192 Less: Share-based compensation expenses (3,944 ) (4,645 ) (8,555 ) (8,457 ) Less: Restructuring expense (964 ) - (964 ) - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 34,551 $ 38,468 $ 74,398 $ 76,735 GAAP general and administrative $ 16,474 $ 17,850 $ 37,221 $ 33,018 Less: Share-based compensation expenses (4,731 ) (5,739 ) (13,825 ) (10,386 ) Less: impairment of acquired intangibles - (979 ) - (979 ) Less: Restructuring expense (160 ) - (160 ) - Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 11,583 $ 11,132 $ 23,236 $ 21,653 Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP operating loss $ (15,842 ) $ (31,231 ) $ (41,619 ) $ (60,873 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expense 11,973 13,418 28,870 24,294 Plus: Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles 68 1,155 136 1,331 Plus: Restructuring expense 1,473 - 1,473 - Non-GAAP operating loss $ (2,328 ) $ (16,658 ) $ (11,140 ) $ (35,248 ) GAAP operating margin (24 )% (52 )% (32 )% (52 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (4 )% (28 )% (8 )% (30 )% Reconciliation of net loss GAAP net loss attributable to WalkMe Ltd. $ (13,604 ) $ (27,894 ) $ (39,727 ) $ (50,923 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expense 11,973 13,418 28,870 24,294 Plus: Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles 68 1,155 136 1,331 Plus: Restructuring expense 1,473 - 1,473 - Plus: Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (253 ) (3,174 ) 2,247 (9,632 ) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to WalkMe Ltd. $ (343 ) $ (16,495 ) $ (7,001 ) $ (34,930 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.41 ) Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 88,604,385 84,727,799 87,949,871 84,348,046 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 88,604,385 84,727,799 87,949,871 84,348,046





WalkMe Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 6,234 $ (10,025 ) $ (1,298 ) $ (28,312 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (149 ) (1,388 ) (329 ) (2,038 ) Less: Capitalized software development costs (911 ) (813 ) (1,478 ) (2,185 ) Free Cash Flow $ 5,174 $ (12,226 ) $ (3,105 ) $ (32,535 )



