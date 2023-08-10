Immunovant Reports Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Initial data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of IMVT-1402 on track for September 2023 (single-ascending dose) and October/November 2023 (multiple-ascending dose)





Phase 2 proof-of-concept data for batoclimab in Graves’ disease (GD) expected in the fourth quarter of 2023





Global clinical trials of batoclimab are ongoing in myasthenia gravis (MG), thyroid eye disease (TED), and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP)





NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today reported corporate updates and financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Our strategic priority this past quarter was to advance our robust clinical programs. To that end, we are pleased that our Phase 1 clinical trial of IMVT-1402 is on schedule to deliver initial data in the coming months, and we look forward to sharing these key first-in-human results with all stakeholders,” said Pete Salzmann, M.D., chief executive officer at Immunovant.

Clinical Development Updates:

Batoclimab:

Immunovant is studying batoclimab, the company’s lead subcutaneously administered FcRn inhibitor, in four autoimmune indications – MG, TED, CIDP and GD. Top-line data from the Phase 3 clinical trial in MG are expected in the second half of calendar year 2024. For the Phase 3 program in TED, top-line data are expected in the first half of calendar year 2025. Immunovant also expects to have initial results from period 1 of the Phase 2b clinical trial in CIDP in the first half of calendar year 2024, and initial Phase 2 proof-of-concept data in GD in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023.

IMVT-1402:

The Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic profiles of IMVT-1402 in healthy volunteers is progressing. IMVT-1402 is Immunovant’s next-generation FcRn inhibitor with a simple subcutaneous formulation. Initial data from the single-ascending dose cohorts are on track for September 2023 and initial data from the multiple-ascending dose cohorts are expected in October/November 2023.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023:

Cash Position: As of June 30, 2023, Immunovant’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $330.0 million, which is expected to fund operations into the second half of calendar year 2025.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $50.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $28.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher research and development and contract manufacturing costs related to the development of IMVT-1402, increased batoclimab program-specific research and development costs (including contract manufacturing costs), and higher personnel-related expenses, partially offset by lower costs related to cross-indication clinical studies and clinical research.

IPR&D Expenses: Acquired in-process research and development expenses were $12.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, related to the achievement of development and regulatory milestones for batoclimab as specified in the HanAll Agreement. There were no acquired in-process research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $15.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $11.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel-related expenses, legal, and other professional fees, information technology and market research costs.

Net Loss: Net loss was $73.9 million ($0.57 per common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $40.4 million ($0.35 per common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 included $10.7 million and $7.7 million, respectively, related to non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Common Stock: As of June 30, 2023, there were 130,565,429 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

IMMUNOVANT, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 50,575 $ 28,429 Acquired in-process research and development 12,500 — General and administrative 15,402 11,946 Total operating expenses 78,477 40,375 Interest income (4,065 ) — Other income (464 ) (354 ) Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes (73,948 ) (40,021 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (11 ) 352 Net loss $ (73,937 ) $ (40,373 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 130,503,264 116,557,508





IMMUNOVANT, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 329,960 $ 376,532 Accounts receivable 823 700 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,232 27,101 Total current assets 350,015 404,333 Operating lease right-of-use assets 882 1,172 Property and equipment, net 325 333 Total assets $ 351,222 $ 405,838 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,459 $ 1,353 Accrued expenses 23,979 40,771 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 919 1,173 Total current liabilities 51,357 43,297 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion — 47 Total liabilities 51,357 43,344 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Series A preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 — — Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 — — Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 130,565,429 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 500,000,000 shares authorized, 130,329,863 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 939,554 927,976 Accumulated other comprehensive income 582 852 Accumulated deficit (640,284 ) (566,347 ) Total stockholders’ equity 299,865 362,494 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 351,222 $ 405,838

