LGI Homes Unveils New Community of Single-Family Homes in Gastonia, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest community, Stagecoach Station, in the Charlotte market. Showcasing an array of carefully designed, move-in ready homes with three- and four-bedrooms, LGI presents a unique opportunity for homebuyers to purchase an affordable, upgraded home in a convenient location.



Situated just west of Charlotte in Gastonia, a three-time All America City, this vibrant town offers the ideal combination of location, size and livability. Within the community, homeowners enjoy a beautifully landscaped community park highlighting a children's playground, covered pavilion, picnic tables, barbecue grills, and a tranquil creek alongside a walking trail. These incredible amenities promise to deliver an abundance of outdoor recreation and family-friendly activities.

A standout feature of these single-family homes is the inclusion of LGI Homes’ popular CompleteHome™ package. This impressive package gives homebuyers a full suite of today’s most sought-after upgrades at no additional cost. Within this specially curated package are features such as stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, recessed lighting, white cabinetry with hardware, luxury vinyl plank flooring and much more. Additionally, LGI focuses on ensuring an extraordinary living experience for every homeowner. As such, all homes come with a 10-year structural warranty, providing peace of mind and a guarantee of unparalleled quality.

"Exciting times are ahead as we introduce our newest community in Gastonia. These homes offer the best of space, convenience and affordability," said Jef Yarbrough, Division President for LGI Homes. "With a prime location just west of Charlotte, an array of top-tier amenities and oversized lots, our homes present an unbeatable opportunity for homebuyers on the hunt for their perfect home."

LGI Homes is committed to making the American dream of homeownership come true. With builder-paid closing costs, potential buyers can easily step into their new home without the burden of additional expenses. Pricing for new homes at Stagecoach Station starts from the high-$200s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 835-8770 ext 361.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3f87705-b6b0-4cb8-ad44-af7608526516