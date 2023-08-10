Automation as a Service Market Size to Surpass USD 12.36 Billion by 2026, Redefining Business Operations Efficiency

Automation as a Service Market Value

Cost savings, scalability, AI integration, and streamlined operations are key drivers propelling the Automation as a Service market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automation as a Service Market size was valued at $2.08 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise to $12.36 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 25.3%.

Industry 4.0 and the advent of digitalization have significantly accelerated market growth since they provide enterprises an all-in-one automation package for digitized processes. Additionally, a rise in the demand for information conversion into digital form to obtain insights that support organizational strategic decision-making is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the automation as a service market.

Rapid Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions: The Automation as a Service market is experiencing a strong trend towards cloud-based solutions. Organizations are increasingly leveraging cloud platforms to access automation services without the need for extensive on-premises infrastructure. This trend offers scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, allowing businesses to deploy automation tools quickly and efficiently. Cloud-based Automation as a Service not only reduces initial investment but also facilitates seamless updates and integration with other cloud services.

AI and Machine Learning Integration: A prominent trend in the Automation as a Service market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. These technologies empower automation solutions to learn from data patterns, predict outcomes, and adapt to evolving scenarios. This trend enhances the sophistication and accuracy of automated processes, enabling organizations to optimize decision-making, detect anomalies, and improve overall operational efficiency.

Customization and Modular Offerings: The market is witnessing a growing trend towards customizable and modular Automation as a Service offerings. Businesses require tailored solutions that align with their specific processes and needs. Providers are responding by offering modular automation tools that can be easily configured and integrated to address unique challenges. This trend ensures that organizations can select and combine the exact functionalities they require, resulting in more precise and efficient automation implementations.

Cross-Platform Integration and Interoperability: Automation as a Service solutions are trending towards enhanced cross-platform integration and interoperability. Organizations often use a variety of software systems, and seamless data exchange between these systems is crucial for automation success. As a result, providers are focusing on ensuring compatibility with various applications, software suites, and data formats. This trend allows businesses to create end-to-end automated workflows that span multiple platforms, departments, and processes, contributing to a more cohesive and streamlined operational environment.

Some of the major players profiled in the automation as a service market analysis include Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Kofax Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NICE Robotic Automation, Pegasystems Inc., and UiPath. Major players operating in this market have witnessed high growth in demand for automation as a service, especially due to industry 4.0 evolution. This study includes market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

