Flash News: OKX Lists Render Network's RNDR Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 10, 2023.



OKX Lists Render Network's RNDR Token on its Spot Market

OKX today listed RNDR, the utility token of decentralized GPU rendering platform Render Network, on its spot market at 10:00 (UTC). This addition enables users to trade RNDR against USDT, and vice versa, via the RNDR/USDT spot pair. Deposits for RNDR were enabled earlier today at 02:00 (UTC), while withdrawals for the token will be enabled at 10:00 (UTC) on August 11.

RNDR is an ERC-20 utility token that fuels the Render network. The token can be purchased and sold on exchanges like OKX, as well as earned by Node Operators for work rendered on their nodes.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.