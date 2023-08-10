Payroll Outsourcing Market 📊 to Hit $19.5 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.2% CAGR 📈

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Payroll Outsourcing Market by Type (Hybrid, Fully Outsourced), by Business Size (Small Business, Medium Business, Large Business), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Consumer and Industrial Products, IT and Telecommunication, Public Sector, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global payroll outsourcing industry was pegged at $9.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $19.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31883

Major market players

ADP, Inc.

CloudPay

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Gusto

HCL Technologies Limited

HRMantra Software Pvt. Ltd.

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Intuit Inc.

KPMG

Paychex Inc.

Sage Group plc

Vision H.R.

Workday Inc.

Zalaris ASA

Keka Inc.

Papaya Global

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Payroll outsourcing frees up a lot of time for core business and it reduces the need for training in-house payroll staff. In addition, it eliminates the expense of buying and maintaining a costly payroll system. These factors drive the growth of the global payroll outsourcing market. However, high cost of payroll outsourcing services and risk of handing over confidential and sensitive staff information to third parties hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development in payroll outsourcing services to become more efficient would open new opportunities in the future.

The hybrid segment dominated the market

By type, the hybrid segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global payroll outsourcing market. This is attributed to the fact that hybrid payroll outsourcing enables organizations to have control over the payroll system and only those time taking & manual jobs related to the payroll are given to the third party. However, the fully outsourced segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that owners have more time to focus on what matters most to them which helps them to maximize time saved throughout the pay period.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31883

The large business segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By business size, the large business segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in the adoption of payroll outsourcing because of rise in complexity of the vast amount of data and need for easy processes. However, the small business segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global payroll outsourcing market. This is attributed to the rapid rise in the number of government initiatives through various digital SME campaigns.

The BFSI segment held the largest share

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global payroll outsourcing market. This is attributed to the fact that BFSI software solutions are relied upon to develop at a critical rate owing to development in digitalization of banking exchanges and big data analytics. However, the public sector segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that cloud-based payroll outsourcing software can help the public sector to manage their employees' reductions and raises with more accuracy.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31883

Europe held the largest share in 2021

By region, the global payroll outsourcing market across Europe held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. This is attributed to rise in need for real-time data access and the growth in usage of mobile and cloud-based applications in the area. However, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increase in disposable income due to rapid technology improvements, economies' digitalization, and government efforts. In addition, governments in the region have been emphasizing investing in IT operations regarding various industries, allowing businesses to adopt new software and services to streamline their business operations.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the payroll outsourcing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing payroll outsourcing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the payroll outsourcing market size segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

By Type

Hybrid

Fully Outsourced

By Business Size

Small Business

Medium Business

Large Business

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Consumer and Industrial Products

IT and Telecommunication

Public Sector

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

More Reports:

Open Banking Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/open-banking-market

Factoring Services Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/factoring-services-market-A17187

Virtual Cards Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-cards-market-A17176

Mortgage Lending Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mortgage-lending-market-A17282

Accounting & Budgeting Software Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/accounting-&-budgeting-software-market-A17180

Sustainable Finance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sustainable-finance-market-A19436

Identity Theft Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/identity-theft-insurance-market-A11987

Commercial Auto Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-auto-insurance-market-A14156

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/payroll-outsourcing-market-A31433