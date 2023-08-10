Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Forecast, And Drivers For 2023-2032

Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aircraft landing gear market size is predicted to reach $18.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The growth in the aircraft landing gear market is due to the increase in procurement of modern generation aircraft. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft landing gear market share. Major players in the aircraft landing gear market industry include Safran, Collins Aerospace, Liebherr, Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd., Triumph Group, AAR Corporation, CIRCOR International Inc.

Aircraft Landing Gear Market Segments

• By Gear Type: Main Landing Gear, Nose Landing Gear

• By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

• By End User: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global aircraft landing gear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aircraft landing gear is the undercarriage of an aircraft that supports the aircraft to take off, land, and taxi without any damage. It generally consists of structural members, hydraulics, energy absorption components, brakes, wheels, and tires, and provides direct control of the aircraft through the provisions of integrating supportive systems for the aircraft.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aircraft Landing Gear Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

