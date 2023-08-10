Datacenter investment and deal makers converge on Antibes as AI boom accelerates global quest for power

Platform Global

The owner investor profile of digital infrastructure is changing, and this event provides a unique marketplace for players to transact” — Platform Markets Group

LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Platform, the influential investor forum for datacenter, digital, and energy infrastructure will host the 2nd meeting in Antibes, France 3-5 September.

With an expert panel of more than 98 speakers, conversations will be about Investment, Private Equity, Markets, M&A, Sustainability & ESG for Digital Infrastructure, AI, Hyperscale, Colocation, Property and Real Estate powered by Renewable Energy with Decarbonization.

New growth opportunities include the pivot to real estate and logistics, Tier 2 and emerging markets, edge computing and as well as the massive boost of investment in AI that will trigger a transformative wave of sustained growth.

“Investment, AI and decarbonization will feature prominently in the programme,” commented Gregory Gerot, managing director of Platform Markets Group. “The opportunities opening through the quest for power and advent of AI is a major driver but also a shift in markets over the coming years.”

Created and developed by people with a reputation for trust in delivering premium events with a high quality of service ethic, Platform offers a new and unique annual destination for investors, buyers, sellers and customers across the digital infrastructure fabric to network, trade and invest.

Covering multi-billion dollar funds, datacenter platform valuations, M&A, emerging markets, critical trends, special focus on European markets, tier II locations and site selection, Edge, ESG and investment, the diversity of management boards, the events Sustainability and ESG Forum will offer a new roadmap for datacenter decarbonization.

“As the market evolves, the owner investor profile of digital infrastructure is changing, and this event provides a unique marketplace for players to transact,” said Philip Low, chairman of Platform. “It also signals the prime importance of sustainable energy and eventual integration across the entire technology spectrum.”

“I’m delighted to be involved in this exciting initiative,” commented Nicola Hayes, non-executive director of Platform. “Platform continues to be developed by a team with a unique understanding not only of all things infrastructure related, but also with more than 20-years experience in producing some of the best regarded events in the industry.”

Hosted in the secluded resort town of Antibes/Juan-les-Pins on the edge of the Mediterranean yet located only 23km from the facilities of Nice International Airport with more than 1000 hotel rooms within a short walking distance of the Palais des Congrès venue.

www.platform-markets.com/antibes

Platform Global Antibes 2023