Omni.me Set to Launch Omnichannel Platform that Curates Posts Across Socials and Shares Updates with People with Ease
EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Group Limited is excited to announce the launch of Omni.me, an innovative omnichannel platform that curates posts from various social media platforms and shares updates with people, even if they aren't on those platforms.
With Omni.me, users can easily keep up with the latest news and updates from their favorite brands, influencers, and friends across multiple social media platforms in one convenient location.
Omni.me is designed to bridge the gap between online and offline experiences by providing a seamless and integrated shopping experience for both consumers and retailers by integrating with the Shopmatey platform, which would then integrate various e-commerce platforms and point-of-sale systems, allowing customers to view product availability, reserve products online, and collect them offline.
Omni.me also intends to build a social commerce network powered by AT Protocol, a decentralized social network protocol by Bluesky.
"We are thrilled to launch Omni.me and provide a new level of convenience and connectivity for our users," said Kenneth Mak, founder of Shopmatey. "Our goal is to create a platform that not only makes it easy for people to stay up-to-date with their favorite brands and influencers but also provides a seamless shopping experience across multiple channels."
Shopmatey was founded in 2021 by Kenneth Mak, a computer engineering graduate from Temasek Polytechnic. He built Shopmatey based on WooCommerce as it is open source. He believes in the open and decentralization ethos.
Shopmatey offers a social commerce app for individuals who want to build their own online store without coding. With Omni, Shopmatey aims to expand its platforms to offer advertising and promotions, an in-app payment ecosystem, and provide custom integration with third-party infrastructure.
Shopmatey was part of the OVH Startup Program and raised $8K in pre-seed funding from Temasek Polytechnic I&E.
The objective moving forward is building technology where customers and retailers can engage with each other, share product reviews, and earn rewards across merchants. Omni aligns with this vision; it recently received a domain allocation from Google Registry for the Omni.channel domain.
Shopmatey was previously featured on Product Hunt as the 4th product of the week.
Both platforms have a shared vision of building a federated social ecosystem.
Shopmatey is aiming to tap into the growing social commerce market, which is expected to be worth $1.3 trillion in 2023.
Shopmatey also recognizes industry trends such as AI automation, self-service options, and generative AI that can help with copywriting. Shopmatey's vision is to provide personalized product recommendations for consumers based on their previous purchases across merchants and to bridge the fragmentation between online and in-store shopping experiences.
For more information, please visit https://shopmatey.com or https://omni.channel.
Kenneth Mak
For more information, please visit https://shopmatey.com or https://omni.channel.
Kenneth Mak
Omni Group Limited
