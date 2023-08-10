Submit Release
Vantage Drilling International Reports Second Quarter Results for 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported net income attributable to controlling interest of approximately $1.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net income attributable to controlling interest of $48.1 million, or $3.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, Vantage had approximately $82.4 million in cash, including $2.7 million of restricted cash, compared to $93.3 million in cash, including $19.2 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2022. At June 30, 2023, Vantage maintained $16.9 million of cash pre-funded by our Managed Services customers to address near-term obligations during the second quarter of 2023. Excluding cash used in connection with our Managed Services customers, the Company generated $7.5 million in cash during the second quarter of 2023.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “I am very pleased to announce that the Company reported net income for, and generated cash during, the quarter ended June 30, 2023. These solid results reflect continued hard work by our operations team with all of our owned rigs, our two managed rigs and the three supported rigs working during the quarter.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Rafael Blattner
Chief Financial Officer
Vantage Drilling International
C/O Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
777 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 440
Houston, Texas 77056
(281) 404-4700


Vantage Drilling International  
Consolidated Statement of Operations  
(In thousands, except per share data)  
(Unaudited)  
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenue                        
Contract drilling services   $ 67,673     $ 42,744     $ 115,590     $ 87,657  
Management fees     5,569       2,840       7,689       3,943  
Reimbursables and other     34,598       27,654       61,633       39,969  
Total revenue     107,840       73,238       184,912       131,569  
Operating costs and expenses                        
Operating costs     74,383       59,405       140,938       103,338  
General and administrative     5,161       6,910       9,992       13,492  
Depreciation     11,045       11,087       22,094       22,382  
(Gain) loss on EDC Sale           (60,781 )     3       (60,781 )
Total operating costs and expenses     90,589       16,621       173,027       78,431  
Income from operations     17,251       56,617       11,885       53,138  
Other (expense) income                        
Interest income     141       7       190       11  
Interest expense and other financing charges     (5,346 )     (8,503 )     (10,904 )     (17,007 )
Other, net     (457 )     (1,011 )     (135 )     (1,786 )
Total other expense     (5,662 )     (9,507 )     (10,849 )     (18,782 )
Income before income taxes     11,589       47,110       1,036       34,356  
Income tax provision (benefit)     10,584       (1,221 )     2,606       217  
Net income (loss)     1,005       48,331       (1,570 )     34,139  
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests     (457 )     232       (746 )     938  
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders   $ 1,462     $ 48,099     $ (824 )   $ 33,201  
                         
EBITDA (1)   $ 28,296     $ 66,461     $ 34,590     $ 72,796  
                         
Earnings (loss) per share                        
Basic   $ 0.11     $ 3.67     $ (0.06 )   $ 2.53  
Diluted   $ 0.11     $ 3.61     $ (0.06 )   $ 2.49  
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,                        
Basic     13,229       13,115       13,204       13,115  
Diluted     13,320       13,332       13,204       13,330  
                         
(1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.  
                         
Vantage Drilling International  
Supplemental Operating Data  
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)  
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Operating costs and expenses                        
Jackups   $ 3,736     $ 10,249     $ 7,722     $ 18,674  
Deepwater     24,154       15,934       43,118       30,477  
Managed Rigs     17,319       7       34,258       1  
Held for Sale (2)           3,891             10,712  
Operations support     2,924       2,930       5,575       5,867  
Reimbursables     26,250       26,394       50,265       37,607  
Total operating costs and expenses   $ 74,383     $ 59,405     $ 140,938     $ 103,338  
Utilization                        
Jackups     94.4 %     98.8 %     97.2 %     79.6 %
Deepwater     95.2 %     99.7 %     79.1 %     99.2 %
Held for Sale (2)   N/A       47.0 %   N/A       62.3 %
                         
(2) Included in the sale of Emerald Driller Company, which owns the Emerald Driller, Sapphire Driller and Aquamarine Driller. Each of these rigs were classified as held for sale on our Consolidated Balance Sheets up to the closing date, which was on May 27, 2022.  
   


Vantage Drilling International  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(In thousands, except share and par value information)  
(Unaudited)  
             
    June 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
             
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 79,650     $ 74,026  
Restricted cash     455       16,450  
Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,850 and $4,962, respectively     83,109       62,776  
Materials and supplies     44,759       41,250  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     40,166       25,621  
Total current assets     248,139       220,123  
Property and equipment            
Property and equipment     649,910       647,909  
Accumulated depreciation     (330,911 )     (309,453 )
Property and equipment, net     318,999       338,456  
Operating lease ROU assets     812       1,648  
Other assets     12,659       18,334  
Total assets   $ 580,609     $ 578,561  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable   $ 55,570     $ 57,775  
Other current liabilities     65,770       66,179  
Total current liabilities     121,340       123,954  
Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $11,080 and $773, respectively     188,920       179,227  
Other long-term liabilities     9,678       12,881  
Commitments and contingencies            
Shareholders' equity            
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,229,280 and 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, each period     13       13  
Additional paid-in capital     633,605       633,863  
Accumulated deficit     (373,971 )     (373,147 )
Controlling interest shareholders' equity     259,647       260,729  
Noncontrolling interests     1,024       1,770  
Total equity     260,671       262,499  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 580,609     $ 578,561  


   
Vantage Drilling International  
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net (loss) income   $ (1,570 )   $ 34,139  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities            
Depreciation expense     22,094       22,382  
Amortization of debt financing costs     862       820  
Share-based compensation expense     25       44  
Loss on debt extinguishment     703        
Deferred income tax expense     733       410  
Gain on disposal of assets           (1,630 )
Loss (gain) on EDC Sale     3       (60,781 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Trade receivables, net     (20,333 )     (58,864 )
Materials and supplies     (3,509 )     (1,811 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (5,379 )     3,369  
Other assets     5,269       (25,043 )
Accounts payable     (2,205 )     29,564  
Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities     (7,773 )     17,696  
Net cash used in operating activities     (11,080 )     (39,705 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Additions to property and equipment     (2,637 )     (7,736 )
Net proceeds from EDC Sale           200,000  
Net proceeds from sale of assets           3,100  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (2,637 )     195,364  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Proceeds from 9.50% First Lien Notes     194,000        
Repayment of long-term debt     (180,000 )      
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on settlement of RSUs     (246 )      
Payments of dividend equivalents     (5,278 )      
Debt issuance costs     (5,645 )      
Net cash provided by financing activities     2,831        
Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents     (10,886 )     155,659  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period     93,257       90,608  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period   $ 82,371     $ 246,267  


   
Vantage Drilling International  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
Reconciliation of EBITDA   2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders   $ 1,462     $ 48,099     $ (824 )   $ 33,201  
Depreciation     11,045       11,087       22,094       22,382  
Interest income     (141 )     (7 )     (190 )     (11 )
Interest expense and other financing costs     5,346       8,503       10,904       17,007  
Income tax provision (benefit)     10,584       (1,221 )     2,606       217  
EBITDA   $ 28,296     $ 66,461     $ 34,590     $ 72,796  


