Vantage Drilling International Reports Second Quarter Results for 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported net income attributable to controlling interest of approximately $1.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net income attributable to controlling interest of $48.1 million, or $3.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.



As of June 30, 2023, Vantage had approximately $82.4 million in cash, including $2.7 million of restricted cash, compared to $93.3 million in cash, including $19.2 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2022. At June 30, 2023, Vantage maintained $16.9 million of cash pre-funded by our Managed Services customers to address near-term obligations during the second quarter of 2023. Excluding cash used in connection with our Managed Services customers, the Company generated $7.5 million in cash during the second quarter of 2023.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “I am very pleased to announce that the Company reported net income for, and generated cash during, the quarter ended June 30, 2023. These solid results reflect continued hard work by our operations team with all of our owned rigs, our two managed rigs and the three supported rigs working during the quarter.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures



We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Rafael Blattner

Chief Financial Officer

Vantage Drilling International

C/O Vantage Energy Services, Inc.

777 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 440

Houston, Texas 77056

(281) 404-4700





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 67,673 $ 42,744 $ 115,590 $ 87,657 Management fees 5,569 2,840 7,689 3,943 Reimbursables and other 34,598 27,654 61,633 39,969 Total revenue 107,840 73,238 184,912 131,569 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 74,383 59,405 140,938 103,338 General and administrative 5,161 6,910 9,992 13,492 Depreciation 11,045 11,087 22,094 22,382 (Gain) loss on EDC Sale — (60,781 ) 3 (60,781 ) Total operating costs and expenses 90,589 16,621 173,027 78,431 Income from operations 17,251 56,617 11,885 53,138 Other (expense) income Interest income 141 7 190 11 Interest expense and other financing charges (5,346 ) (8,503 ) (10,904 ) (17,007 ) Other, net (457 ) (1,011 ) (135 ) (1,786 ) Total other expense (5,662 ) (9,507 ) (10,849 ) (18,782 ) Income before income taxes 11,589 47,110 1,036 34,356 Income tax provision (benefit) 10,584 (1,221 ) 2,606 217 Net income (loss) 1,005 48,331 (1,570 ) 34,139 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (457 ) 232 (746 ) 938 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 1,462 $ 48,099 $ (824 ) $ 33,201 EBITDA (1) $ 28,296 $ 66,461 $ 34,590 $ 72,796 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.11 $ 3.67 $ (0.06 ) $ 2.53 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 3.61 $ (0.06 ) $ 2.49 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic 13,229 13,115 13,204 13,115 Diluted 13,320 13,332 13,204 13,330 (1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 3,736 $ 10,249 $ 7,722 $ 18,674 Deepwater 24,154 15,934 43,118 30,477 Managed Rigs 17,319 7 34,258 1 Held for Sale (2) — 3,891 — 10,712 Operations support 2,924 2,930 5,575 5,867 Reimbursables 26,250 26,394 50,265 37,607 Total operating costs and expenses $ 74,383 $ 59,405 $ 140,938 $ 103,338 Utilization Jackups 94.4 % 98.8 % 97.2 % 79.6 % Deepwater 95.2 % 99.7 % 79.1 % 99.2 % Held for Sale (2) N/A 47.0 % N/A 62.3 % (2) Included in the sale of Emerald Driller Company, which owns the Emerald Driller, Sapphire Driller and Aquamarine Driller. Each of these rigs were classified as held for sale on our Consolidated Balance Sheets up to the closing date, which was on May 27, 2022.





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,650 $ 74,026 Restricted cash 455 16,450 Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,850 and $4,962, respectively 83,109 62,776 Materials and supplies 44,759 41,250 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,166 25,621 Total current assets 248,139 220,123 Property and equipment Property and equipment 649,910 647,909 Accumulated depreciation (330,911 ) (309,453 ) Property and equipment, net 318,999 338,456 Operating lease ROU assets 812 1,648 Other assets 12,659 18,334 Total assets $ 580,609 $ 578,561 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 55,570 $ 57,775 Other current liabilities 65,770 66,179 Total current liabilities 121,340 123,954 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $11,080 and $773, respectively 188,920 179,227 Other long-term liabilities 9,678 12,881 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,229,280 and 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, each period 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 633,605 633,863 Accumulated deficit (373,971 ) (373,147 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 259,647 260,729 Noncontrolling interests 1,024 1,770 Total equity 260,671 262,499 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 580,609 $ 578,561





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (1,570 ) $ 34,139 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 22,094 22,382 Amortization of debt financing costs 862 820 Share-based compensation expense 25 44 Loss on debt extinguishment 703 — Deferred income tax expense 733 410 Gain on disposal of assets — (1,630 ) Loss (gain) on EDC Sale 3 (60,781 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (20,333 ) (58,864 ) Materials and supplies (3,509 ) (1,811 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,379 ) 3,369 Other assets 5,269 (25,043 ) Accounts payable (2,205 ) 29,564 Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities (7,773 ) 17,696 Net cash used in operating activities (11,080 ) (39,705 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (2,637 ) (7,736 ) Net proceeds from EDC Sale — 200,000 Net proceeds from sale of assets — 3,100 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,637 ) 195,364 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from 9.50% First Lien Notes 194,000 — Repayment of long-term debt (180,000 ) — Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on settlement of RSUs (246 ) — Payments of dividend equivalents (5,278 ) — Debt issuance costs (5,645 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 2,831 — Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (10,886 ) 155,659 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 93,257 90,608 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 82,371 $ 246,267



