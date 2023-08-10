Pollution Absorbing Bricks Market to Reach $9.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global pollution absorbing bricks market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including an increase in concern and awareness regarding health and environmental pollution and the development of manufacturing technology.

Portland,OR, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,"Pollution Absorbing Bricks Market by Material Type (Concrete, Clay), by End User (Residential Sector, Non-Residential Sector), by Application (Structural, Non-Structural): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032." According to the report, the global pollution absorbing bricks industry generated $5.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $9.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global pollution absorbing bricks market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including an increase in concern and awareness regarding health and environmental pollution and the development of manufacturing technology. However, high upfront costs are restraining the growth of the market. On the contrary, rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5.3 Billion Market Size in 2032 $9.7 Billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 212 Segments covered End User, Application, Material Type, and Region Drivers Increase in concern and awareness regarding health and environmental pollution



Development in manufacturing technology Opportunities Rapid urbanization and industrialization of emerging countries Restraints Lack of awareness and education and higher upfront costs

COVID-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global pollution absorbing bricks market, owing to a downfall in construction activities during the lockdown imposed by government initiatives.

Not only the market for pollution absorbing bricks but also the production of other types of bricks, such as fly ash and traditional bricks, were hampered due to the closure of manufacturing units across the world due to the pandemic.

However, the situation has returned to normal, and the pollution absorbing bricks industry is growing steadily.

The concrete segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on material type, the concrete segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global pollution absorbing bricks market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Owing to growing public awareness regarding the damaging effects of air pollution on the environment and human health. Thus, this is boosting the need for creative solutions for reducing pollution as people become more aware of the need for cleaner air. However, the clay segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2032. The rise in sustainable construction practices that prioritize environmental considerations fosters the adoption of clay bricks.

The residential sector segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on end user, the residential sector segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global pollution absorbing bricks market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to these multichannel initiatives, which increase brand awareness, link messaging across all points of contact, and can potentially result in a higher return on investment (ROI). However, the non-residential sector segment would display the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032. The use of pollution absorbing bricks in the non-residential sector aims to reduce air pollution, create healthier environments, and prioritize the well-being of occupants, visitors, and workers. By incorporating these bricks into various non-residential applications, organizations can contribute to cleaner air and promote a more sustainable approach to building design and construction. Hence, such a need drives the growth of the market.

The structural segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on application, the structural segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, garnering more than 90% of the global pollution absorbing bricks market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to a rising awareness regarding the negative impacts of air pollution on the environment and human health. Thus, this creates demand for sustainable solutions that reduce the harmful effects of air pollution and improve air quality. However, the non-structural segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to the rising concern regarding air quality as a result of rising urbanization and pollution levels in certain regions. Allergies and respiratory issues are among the health risks of poor air quality that are becoming more widely recognized. As a result, there is an increasing need for methods that enhance urban air quality, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the pollution absorbing brick market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global pollution absorbing bricks market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in sustainable construction activities that require pollution absorbing bricks to minimize pollution and create sustainable growth opportunities for the market in this region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032. LAMEA mainly includes developing countries; therefore, there is a vast scope for urbanization and industrialization in this region. In addition, new residential and nonresidential construction activities are ongoing in these countries, which is expected to boost the demand for pollution absorbing bricks.

Leading Market Players: -

Wienerberger

Ramtsilo Bricks & Construction

Ecobrick Alliance Earth Enterprise

Acme Brick Company

Midwest Block & Brick

Triangle Brick Co.

Brampton Brick

General Shale, Inc.

Glen-Gery Corporation

Carolina Ceramics Brick Company

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global pollution absorbing bricks market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

