Agriculture Sensor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Forecast, And Drivers For 2023-2032

Agriculture Sensor Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Agriculture Sensor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the agriculture sensor market size is predicted to reach $3.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.9%.

The growth in the agriculture sensor market is due to the increasing adoption of smart farming practices. North America region is expected to hold the largest agriculture sensor market share. Major players in the agriculture sensor market include Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas Sl, Auroras, Acquity Agriculture, Pycno, Agsmarts Inc., Edyn, Acclima Inc., Caipos Gmbh.

Agriculture Sensor Market Segments

• By Sensor Type: Humidity Sensor, Electrochemical Sensor, Mechanical Sensor, Optical Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Water Sensor, Soil Sensor, Location Sensor

• By Application: Soil Monitoring, Yield Mapping and Monitoring, Disease Detection and Control, Weed Mapping, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global agriculture sensor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The agriculture sensor are used in smart farming to assist farmers in optimizing and monitoring crops. Agricultural sensors help farmers respond to the dynamically changing conditions of the environment. Rising global temperatures, leading to change in an environment unsuitable for crops, can already be predicted with the help of agriculture sensors. The wide range of benefits from precision agriculture includes weather forecasts, real-time farm tracking, and optimum field requirements.

