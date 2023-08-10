Sheet Face Mask Market Gains Remarkable Momentum with 7.4% CAGR, Anticipated to Surpass $107.5 million by 2026

Sheet Face Mask Market

Sheet Face Mask Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, ” Sheet Face Mask Market by Product Type, Price Point and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” The global sheet face mask market size was valued at $206.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $392.1 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period. The cotton/microfiber sheet segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $62.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $107.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Sheet masks are made of fabric or bio-cellulose and are infused with cosmetic ingredients, combined in a gel or serum base. Sheet face masks provide long lasting effects compared to traditional topical serums. Combination of various fabrics and natural hydrogels is gaining popularity among consumer using sheet face masks. They are actively seeking for innovative, ready to use, and user-friendly face masks, which has resulted into increased adoption of new technologies by manufactures operating in sheet face mask market. The increase in demand for novel products provides a platform for new entrants, who are competing on the basis of product positioning, ecolabel, and innovative ingredients in their product offerings.

Premiumization trend in cosmetic products has played a crucial role in the adoption of facial mask products. The increased awareness toward sustainability and environment footprint largely influences purchase decision of consumers. Nowadays, consumers are more concerned about materials and active ingredients used in the manufacturing and packaging of skincare products. They also check the reusability of raw materials used during manufacturing. This has resulted into adoption of innovative ingredients and technologies for manufacturing environmentally-friendly sheet masks. Such adoption of novel technologies and materials is expected to propel the revenue growth of the overall sheet face mask market during the forecast period.

Increased number of geriatric population and rise in popularity of beauty enhancer products boosts the sheet face mask market demand. Moreover, growing awareness among generation X of Asia, especially female population, drives the revenue growth of the sheet face mask market. Sheet face mask market trends of multi-functional cosmetic products is also followed among consumers, where consumers are showing interest in single products with all skin benefits. Generation X is adopting sheet face masks not only for appearance but also to supplement their routine skin care regime.

The sheet face mask market report is segmented on the basis of product type, price point, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is categorized into cotton/microfiber sheet, hydrogel sheet, knit sheet, bio-cellulose sheet and others. The global Cotton/Microfiber Sheet segment was valued at $62.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $107.5 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. By price point, it is divided into mass and premium. By distribution channel, Sheet Face Mask Market is categorized into retail pharmacies, convenience stores, E-commerce, and supermarkets/hypermarkets. Region-wise, Sheet Face Mask Market segment is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

Key Findings of the Study:

The Hydrogel Sheet segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the sheet face mask market share, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

North America is projected to exhibit exponential growth throughout 2026, registering the highest of CAGR 11.0% during the forecast period.

The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets distribution segment is anticipated to dominate the global sheet face mask market analysis, with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The E-commerce segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the sheet face mask market forecast period.

The key players operating in the global sheet face mask industry include BioRepublic SkinCare, ES Cosmetics, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Innisfree Corporation, Kracie Holdings, Ltd., L’Oréal, Lancome Paris, Sephora Inc., The Face Shop and Tonymoly Co Ltd. Other key players operating in Sheet Face Mask Market value chain are Amorepacific Corporation, Bio Natural Inc., Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Decleor Paris, Erno Laszlo, It’s Skin, Luxaderme, Orgaid, Star Skin Beauty Group AG, and Starskin, Yunos Co. Ltd.

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research methodology

1.2.1. Secondary research

1.2.2. Primary research

1.2.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent Market Overview: Facial Care Market (2018)

3.3. Key findings

3.3.1. Top investment pockets

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.5. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.2. High Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.3. High Threat of Substitution

3.5.4. Moderate Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Introduction of value-added and easy-to-use sheet masks

3.6.1.2. Inclusion of innovative ingredients and serums

3.6.1.3. Acceptance of cannabis infused sheet face masks

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. High probability of product counterfeiting

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Establishment of direct distribution networks

3.6.3.2. Extensive opportunities in E-commerce sales

