Global Water Transport Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Water Transport Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Water Transport Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the water transport market size is predicted to reach $694.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest water transport market share. Major players in the water transport market analysis include A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S, China Ocean Shipping Company Limited, Cargill Incorporated; CMA CGM S.A., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Nippon Yusen.

Water Transport Market Segments

• By Type: Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes, Inland Water Transport

• By Application: Onshore, Offshore

• Subsegments Covered: Deep Sea Transport, Coastal and Great Lakes Transport, Inland Water Freight Transport, Inland Water Passenger Transport

• By Geography: The global water transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Water transport is a mode of transportation that uses ships, barges, and boats that can float on water surfaces to transport people, goods, and freight. This mode of transportation is less expensive than rail, road, and air transport, is beneficial for the carriage of heavy goods over long distances in foreign trade, and is also used in military operations to defend naval borders.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Water Transport Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

